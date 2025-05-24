2025 Hajj: Kaduna airlifts over 3,700 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has successfully airlifted over 3,700 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia across 12 flights, marking a significant milestone in the Hajj 2025 operation.

The airlift commenced last Wednesday with an inaugural flight flagged off by the state government.

In a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Yunus Abdullahi said, “Pilgrims from various local government areas, including Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Jaba, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Kaura, Lere, Kudan, Sanga, Kubau, Zangon Kataf, and Zaria, have been flown directly to Madinah.

“They are scheduled to spend four days in the holy city before proceeding to Makkah. During their stay in Madinah, pilgrims will visit the Holy Prophet’s Mosque and other significant religious sites.

“The State Amirul Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage, the Emir of Kauru, Alhaji Yau Shehu Usman, has been leading some pilgrims on these historic visits in Madinah.

Malam Kasim Aminu, a member of the Kaduna contingent in Madinah, confirmed that all pilgrims are in good health and high spirits as they embark on their spiritual journey.

Meanwhile, Kaduna pilgrims have continued to depart Madinah for Makkah after completing their four-day stay in the city.

The first contingent of Kaduna State pilgrims has already arrived in Makkah from Madinah.

These pilgrims received a “red carpet” welcome, a gesture that moved many to tears, highlighting the profound spiritual significance of their arrival. Each pilgrim was also provided with a welcome pack from the Muassasa, containing essential items such as snacks, water, and umbrellas.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE