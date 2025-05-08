2025 Hajj: Gov Lawal inaugurates committee, harps on pilgrims’ welfare

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has tasked the 2025 Amirul Hajj committee to ensure the general well-being of the state’s pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal spoke during the inauguration of the committee at the Government House, Gusau.

The statement named the Emir of Maradun, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Tambari, as the Amirul Hajj and Chairman of the committee.

Some other members of the committee are the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Hon. Sulaiman Adamu Gummi, as Vice Chairman and Alhaji Habibu Balarabe, the Executive Secretary of the Zakat Board, as Secretary.

Governor Lawal noted that the team is expected to ensure a successful Hajj operation and the welfare, safety, and comfort of the Zamfara State pilgrims.

Lawal said, “The Zamfara State government, on behalf of our people, has placed great confidence in you to ensure that every aspect of the 2025 Hajj operation is executed with excellence, dignity and sincerity.

“I urge you to maintain a strong working relationship with the Zamfara State Hajj Commission, relevant federal agencies and our Saudi partners to ensure smooth coordination and real-time problem-solving.

“You must embrace openness, accountability and compassion in all your dealings, knowing fully that the lives and spiritual journeys of hundreds of our citizens are in your care.

“The state government will provide all the necessary support to ensure your mandate’s discharge effectively.

“We expect timely progress reports and, at the end of the exercise, a comprehensive report that captures achievements, challenges, and policy recommendations for future pilgrimages.

“You are ambassadors of the government of Zamfara State and our culture, values, and religious integrity on the global stage. Therefore, I urge you to exemplify the virtues of humility, patience, discipline and devotion throughout the exercise. Let your conduct be a shining example for others to emulate.”

