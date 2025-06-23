2025 hajj: Claims of NAHCON spending N1.64bn on staff spouses false — Group

A group, Ansar Islamic in Kano, has rubbished allegations that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) spent over N1.64 billion on staff spouses during the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The group described the claims as “fabricated lies” and part of a deliberate campaign to discredit the Commission and its leadership.

According to Sheikh Doguwa Muhammad, a renowned Islamic scholar and leader of Ansar Islamic in Kano, there is no evidence of abuse or unauthorized expenditure.

He stated that the sensational claim that NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, lodged in a $1,000-a-night suite and brought 12 family members is entirely fabricated, with no financial records or receipts to substantiate it.

“NAHCON’s policies do not permit the use of public funds for the travel or accommodation of staff spouses.

“What exists is a clearly defined welfare arrangement approved by the Commission’s Board, which allows staff to voluntarily sponsor their spouses entirely at their own expense and at a skeletal rate,” Sheikh Muhammad said.

The group explained that the spouse package excludes major services such as accommodation in Makkah, meals, basic travel allowance, and inter-city transportation, which are borne fully by the sponsoring staff.

This framework, according to Sheikh Muhammad, is consistent with global best practices and does not constitute a misuse of public funds.

“To suggest that NAHCON staff cannot afford to sponsor their spouses is not only inaccurate but also condescending. Participation is voluntary, and in many cases, spouses contribute significantly to their own travel expenses. There is no ethical breach in this arrangement,” Sheikh Muhammad added.

The group welcomed calls for investigation by bodies such as the EFCC, stating that NAHCON has nothing to hide and is routinely audited by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

However, they emphasised that such investigations must be based on facts, not politically motivated falsehoods.

Sheikh Muhammad questioned the motives behind the attempts to discredit NAHCON, asking, “Is it because the Commission is no longer operating under the old order of business as usual? Is it because the Chairman cannot be compromised? Or is it because he is an Islamic scholar and respected Sheikh, and there are those who feel threatened by his moral authority and upright leadership?

“Whatever the reason, time will reveal the truth. NAHCON remains committed to transparency, accountability, and service to the Nigerian Muslim community. And those who seek to discredit it for selfish or political reasons will, in the end, be put to shame,” Sheikh Muhammad said.