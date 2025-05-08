2025 hajj: Act with fear of God, CSO urges NAHCON

As the airlift of Nigerian intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commences tomorrow (Friday), a faith-based Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has called on all authorities concerned to act with the fear of God.

IHR in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, made available to Tribune Online in Abuja today, stated that Hajj, being one of the five pillars of Islam, any service in that regard would draw immense rewards from Allah.

According to the CSO’s coordinator, “Beyond any economic gains, any service rendered to one’s best abilities to the guests of Ar Rahman will surely earn those who offered the services Allah’s mercy.”

The CSO then urged officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), state pilgrims welfare boards, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to abide by their standard operating procedures, especially as regards the invitation of pilgrims to transit camps.

“We have had scenarios in the past whereby intending pilgrims were asked to report to camp after being informed that they would be airlifted within 24 hours, only for such pilgrims to spend several days there, thereby exposing them to untold hardships even before they arrive in Saudi Arabia.

“Officials should also be open and transparent concerning the distribution of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to the pilgrims,” IHR stated.

The CSO also urged all service providers, both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to abide by their terms of engagement.

It, however, urged the pilgrims to be conscious of the fact that they are chosen out of billions of Muslims worldwide to perform the religious obligation of Hajj.

It further admonished them that their goal should be achieving acceptable Hajj, adding that their patience will be put to test not only by officials but also service providers and fellow pilgrims.

“To the pilgrims themselves, we urge you all to know that Allah chose you out of over a billion Muslims to perform this important religious obligation, the result of which is Aljalnah Firdausi.

“Your goals should be to perform Hajj Mabrur, and anything that tries to come in the way of that should be seen as a distraction and a gimmick by Ibils, the cursed one, to deny you the chance to achieve your aims.

“Your patience will be tested not just by officials but by service providers and even fellow pilgrims themselves. Kindly ignore everything, remain patient, and focus on your Hajj rites.

“Know that officials are human beings too who are there to serve you, but can make mistakes,” the CSO advised.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE