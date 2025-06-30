2025 Hajj: 36,297 Nigerian pilgrims airlifted in 88 return flights — NAHCON

The National Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Saleh Usman Abdullahi, has said that the Commission has so far conducted 88 return flights, with 36,297 pilgrims — out of a total of 41,668 — successfully airlifted back to Nigeria.

This represents over 86% of the total pilgrims.

According to him, “Umza flight UY3540, which departed Jeddah to Kaduna at 01:46hrs with 476 Kaduna pilgrims and 8 officials, brings the total number of airlifted pilgrims to 36,297 across 88 flights.”

Professor Saleh stated that, with the current pace of airlifts, the Commission is on track to complete the return of all remaining pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Commission noted that the return leg of the Hajj airlift operations has significantly improved, with carriers securing increased slot allocations.

According to the Assistant Director of Information and Publications at the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, Nigeria’s carriers have, since 22nd June, been allocated up to seven flights per day in a 2-2-2-1 ratio.

The general pace of operations had initially been slower than anticipated due to post-Hajj airspace congestion and flight cancellations caused by various factors.

However, despite the increase in available slots, the return airlift of pilgrims may not be concluded by the initially projected date of 28th June. Barring any further unforeseen disruptions, the process may now extend to Tuesday, 2nd July 2025 — approximately six days beyond the original schedule.

Meanwhile, one of the pilgrims from Kano who recently returned from the Holy Land, Alhaji Abba Sani Musa, expressed heartfelt appreciation to NAHCON, noting that this was the first time he had performed Hajj without any hitches or doubts regarding his return schedule.

“I must commend the leadership of the Hajj Commission for their care in Saudi Arabia — in welfare, medical services, transportation, and even our stay in Medina. It was exceptional,” he said.

Another pilgrim, Alhaji Tijjani Nasamu, remarked that the Commission’s proactive approach marked a great departure from previous years when pilgrims were often left to fend for themselves after Hajj.

“While in Saudi Arabia, NAHCON officials were always around, checking on us to ensure we had no problems. When we were informed of our scheduled flight, we were airlifted on the exact day — this is highly commendable,” he said.

