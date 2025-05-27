2025: Ecobank named best bank in Africa

Ecobank, the leading private pan-African financial services group with unrivalled African expertise, is delighted to have been named Best Bank in Africa 2025 in Global Finance’s World’s Best Banks 2025 Awards.

The awards also selected Ecobank Gambia and Ecobank Togo as the Best Banks 2025 in their respective countries.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, said, “Driving intra-African trade is an important focus of our Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy, and we are continuously leveraging technology and partnerships to further enhance our continental digital payments platform and position Ecobank as Africa’s trade bank of choice.

“These awards are a testament to Ecobank’s intense focus on putting our customers at the centre of our decision-making and the quality of our comprehensive suite of financial products, services, and solutions that we provide to global and regional corporates, financial institutions, and international organisations. Our expertise and integrated coverage, networked across our 35-African-country footprint, enable us to structure complex local and cross-border transactions. We maximise our impact across our markets by deploying our key product pillars of cash management, trade finance, fixed income currencies and commodities, loans and liquidity, investment banking, and securities, wealth, and asset management.”

In selecting the best bank winners, Global Finance’s judges considered factors including growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development, and innovation in products.

They also sought the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and others involved in the industry, and held extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, banking consultants, and analysts.

The winners are banks that carefully attend to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplish strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Ecobank Gambia, and Ecobank Togo will be presented with their awards at the Global Finance Awards Ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington DC, USA, on 18th October 2025, which is being held during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

