2025 cultural festival: Kebbi monarch wants visitors to see historical sites

The Emir of Zuru and the paramount ruler of Zuru Emirate council in Kebbi, Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Sani Sami, Sami Gomo 111 (rtd), has warmly welcomed visitors coming to the festival to avail themselves of the various historical sites available across the Emirates.

The Emir made this appeal at a pre-festival press conference in his palace on Thursday as he implored them to stay back to visit the various historical places across the Emirate to help develop them to become tourist attraction sites of international monuments.

He also called on both the Federal and Kebbi State Governments to look into various ways the festival can attain international status, just like other historical monuments across the world, for the benefit of the people of Kebbi and Nigeria as a whole.

The traditional ruler singles out some historical spots in the Emirate Council to include, the Girmache Crocodile shrine, where crocodiles have inhabited since ancient times, the slave market where people captured were brought for sales before they are taken to the seas for onward transportation to the lands of no return.

The Bulutu waterfalls in Danko Chiefdom, the Karishin hill in Sakaba Chiefdom,, among other historical sites, are abundant all over Zuru Emirate.

In his speech while playing host to Journalists at his Residence in his country home of Zuru, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ishaya Bamaiyi, who is also the Chairman Central Organising Committee of the UHOLA 2025, appealed to all Zuru residents to give Visitors a rousing welcome to Zuru land by showing them love and hospitality they deserved.

Gen. Bamaiyi praised the effort of the State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasiru Idris, for transforming Zuru land infrastructurally, pointing out that the development transformation of Zuru land within the two years of his governance in Kebbi State cannot be overemphasised.

Noting that the administration of Nasiru Idris in the State in the past two years is far better than the 24 years of rule of his three past predecessors in the State.

He, therefore, urged all the people of Zuru Emirate to rally their support for the governor to ensure his administration’s successes.