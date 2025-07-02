2025 budget: Kano govt allocates 31.5% to boost quality education

Kano State Government has allocated 31.5% of its 2025 budget to boost quality education in the state.

According to Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, Commissioner of Education, the budgetary allocation is part of a strategic plan to achieve quality education through due process and implementation.

The state government, in collaboration with Partnership For Learning For All in Nigeria (PLANE), has commenced a 5-day workshop to develop a 2026-2028 Medium-Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) aimed at enhancing quality education.

The workshop brings together stakeholders from the Ministry of Education, Budget and Planning, Finance, Development Partners, and Civil Society Organisations.

Dr. Makoda emphasised the importance of strategic planning and implementation in achieving better results in the education sector.

He urged participants to implement what they would learn for the betterment of the state education sector.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Education Reforms, Haladu Mohammed, explained that the workshop would create a solid foundation for a 3-year education plan to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people in the state.

This initiative demonstrates the Kano State Government’s commitment to improving the education sector, aligning with its recent efforts to enhance education quality.