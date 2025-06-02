2025: Africa’s top 10 countries with biggest surge in GDP growth rate

Amid global economic uncertainty and domestic fiscal challenges, several African countries are demonstrating notable economic resilience in 2025.

According to the World Bank’s Africa Pulse report, these nations have recorded the biggest jumps in real GDP growth compared to 2024, showcasing a trajectory of recovery and renewed investor confidence.

Sudan



Real GDP growth in 2025: 5.0%

Real GDP growth in 2024: -13.5%

Sudan leads the list with a dramatic turnaround, rebounding from a deep economic contraction the previous year.



Zimbabwe

Real GDP growth in 2025: 6.0%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 2.0%

Zimbabwe’s economic momentum continues to rise, gaining 4 percentage points in growth.



Zambia



Real GDP growth in 2025: 6.2%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 4.0%

Zambia’s growth is likely supported by mining sector developments and fiscal reform.



São Tomé and Príncipe



Real GDP growth in 2025: 3.1%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 0.9%

This island nation has seen modest but significant gains in economic performance.



Senegal



Real GDP growth in 2025: 7.9%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 5.8%

Senegal maintains strong growth, driven by investment in infrastructure and energy.



Mozambique



Real GDP growth in 2025: 3.0%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 1.8%

Mozambique is slowly climbing back, with improvements in agriculture and natural gas projects.



Guinea



Real GDP growth in 2025: 6.7%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 5.7%

Guinea benefits from mining activities and regional trade links.



Mali



Real GDP growth in 2025: 4.8%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 4.0%

Mali’s growth remains steady amid ongoing challenges.



Seychelles



Real GDP growth in 2025: 3.1%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 2.4%

Tourism recovery continues to support Seychelles’ economic expansion.



Central African Republic



Real GDP growth in 2025: 2.1%

Real GDP growth in 2024: 1.5%

Gradual gains reflect cautious optimism for recovery in this fragile state.