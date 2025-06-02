Features

2025: Africa’s top 10 countries with biggest surge in GDP growth rate

Rowland Kpakete
2025: Africa’s top 10 countries with biggest surge in GDP growth rate

Amid global economic uncertainty and domestic fiscal challenges, several African countries are demonstrating notable economic resilience in 2025. 

Contents
SudanZimbabweZambiaSão Tomé and PríncipeSenegalMozambiqueGuineaMaliSeychellesCentral African Republic

According to the World Bank’s Africa Pulse report, these nations have recorded the biggest jumps in real GDP growth compared to 2024, showcasing a trajectory of recovery and renewed investor confidence.

Sudan


Real GDP growth in 2025: 5.0%
Real GDP growth in 2024: -13.5%
Sudan leads the list with a dramatic turnaround, rebounding from a deep economic contraction the previous year.

Zimbabwe

Real GDP growth in 2025: 6.0%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 2.0%
Zimbabwe’s economic momentum continues to rise, gaining 4 percentage points in growth.

Zambia


Real GDP growth in 2025: 6.2%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 4.0%
Zambia’s growth is likely supported by mining sector developments and fiscal reform.

São Tomé and Príncipe


Real GDP growth in 2025: 3.1%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 0.9%
This island nation has seen modest but significant gains in economic performance.

Senegal


Real GDP growth in 2025: 7.9%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 5.8%
Senegal maintains strong growth, driven by investment in infrastructure and energy.

Mozambique


Real GDP growth in 2025: 3.0%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 1.8%
 Mozambique is slowly climbing back, with improvements in agriculture and natural gas projects.

Guinea


Real GDP growth in 2025: 6.7%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 5.7%
Guinea benefits from mining activities and regional trade links.

Mali


Real GDP growth in 2025: 4.8%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 4.0%
Mali’s growth remains steady amid ongoing challenges.

Seychelles


Real GDP growth in 2025: 3.1%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 2.4%
Tourism recovery continues to support Seychelles’ economic expansion.

Central African Republic


Real GDP growth in 2025: 2.1%
Real GDP growth in 2024: 1.5%
Gradual gains reflect cautious optimism for recovery in this fragile state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bauchi CP, Police arrest man, Bauchi: Police arrest man over alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old stepdaughter
Next Article Wike on tax refusal, Wike and Tinubu, Wike makes surprise appearance, Renovated ICC, pro-Wike rally, Wike FCT land reforms, FCT land reforms, construction sites visit Wike, PDP 2027 elections, Tinubu’s presidency, Easter Wike charges Nigerians, education in 2025 FCT budget I never supported Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers – Wike

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×