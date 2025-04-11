2025: 10 richest African footballers

The richest African footballers are both retired and active footballers who earn decently from what they do. Most of the retired ones have become coaches for different clubs across the world.

These footballers are not just rich, they are also referred to as the greatest strikers and midfielders of their time. They have represented their countries at both local and international tournaments.

Below are the richest African footballers as listed by Soka54:

1. Samuel Eto’ o

Samuel Eto’o was born on 10 March 1981. He is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation and one of the greatest African players of all time. During his active years of playing football, his annual salary was 26 million dollars. He is currently the richest footballer with an estimated net worth of 96 million dollars. Eto’o retired from playing club football in 2019. He is presently the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

2. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba was born 11 March 1978. He is the all-time top scorer for the Ivory Coast national team and the fourth highest goal scorer of Chelsea — where he was named the greatest-ever player in 2012 by a poll conducted by the club’s magazine. Above all, he is regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time. Drogba received an annual income of 15 million dollars at some point in his career. As one of the richest African footballers, he is worth 90 million dollars.

3. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian professional football player born on 15 June 1992. He plays as a right winger for Liverpool and he’s the captain of Egypt national team. He is widely admired and recognised as one of the greatest African players of all time and one of the greatest wingers. He receives a weekly salary of over 400 thousand dollars which is the highest in Liverpool FC. He is worth 90 million dollars.

4. Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure was born 13 May 1983. He played as a midfielder for the Ivorian team. Now, he is the assistant coach for the Saudi Arabian national team. He is regarded as one of the world’s best midfielders and one of the greatest African players of all time. He retired from playing football in 2020 and began his management career in 2021. Toure’s current net worth is 70 million dollars.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a professional footballer born 18 June 1989. He plays as a striker for the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Qadsiah and he’s the captain of the Gabon national team. He has represented Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympics. In 2016, he was named the African Footballer of the Year. Aubameyang has an estimated net worth of 50 million dollars.

6. Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor was born on 26 February 1984. He is a Togolese who has played for many English clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace. In Togo, he is the all-time top goalscorer. His current net worth is 45 million dollars.

7. Mikel Obi

John Mikel Obi was born on 22 April 1987. He is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a defensive midfielder. He began his career at Plateau United and then joined a Norwegian club. Afterward, he joined Chelsea FC, played for eleven years, and won many titles. He represented Nigeria at World Cups, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Olympics. He is one of the richest African footballers with a net worth of 45 million.

8. Michael Essien

Michael Essien was born on 3 December 1982. He is a professional coach — working as an assistant coach at the Danish Superliga club and he is also a former professional footballer regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. Essien started his career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana and went on to represent his country, Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cups. As of today, he is one of the richest African footballers with a net worth of 35 million dollars.

9. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is a professional footballer who plays left winger for Saudi Pro League Club, Al-Nassr, and the national team of his country, Senegal. Mane is widely known for his philanthropy; from building schools, hospitals, petrol station, and post offices for his people. He spends his money on charity. He is widely recognised as one of the greatest African players of all time. He has an estimated net worth of 25 million dollars.

10. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is a professional footballer who plays right wing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He was born 4 November 1994 to Moroccan parents. He has represented Morocco at World Cups, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Olympics. He receives a weekly salary of over 300 thousand dollars from Paris Saint-Germain. His net worth is 24 million dollars making him the tenth richest African footballer.