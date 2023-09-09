Some members of the Edo people in the Diaspora have nudged the fiery preacher Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, to throw his hat into the ring and vie for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

They hinged their call on the antecedents of the priest, stressing that his philanthropic gestures, church-building capacity, and engagement in humanitarian activities were distinct qualities that stood him out for the onerous task.

The group, which noted that the state had been lacking the expected dividends of democracy, which their efforts in taking care of family members at home ought to complement, added that Rev. Fr. Obinyan’s governorship would fill the void.

The Edo indigenes in the Diaspora made this call at the 2023 Edo National Association Worldwide Convention, an annual event with Edo indigenes drawn from Europe, North America, and Africa.

The 2023 edition of the event, which is the 30th edition, was held in New Jersey, United States of America.

Among those who made the call were Mr Patrick Idehen (New York, USA), Elder Leslie Eki Wohighen (New Jersey, USA), Dr Eric Idehen (Iowa, USA), Prof. Ehi Aimiuwu (Atlanta, USA), and Mr. Fred Idehen (London, United Kingdom), who, alongside others, agreed that Fr. Obinyan “is the man to beat because he is an outstanding and trusted man who will fulfil his promise.”

They said that the Catholic priest had been trained to be ethical in his service to humanity.

“He is a man of honesty and integrity. So, we can trust his words. Fr. Obinyan is an apostolic ambassador of the Catholic Church and a true representative of the people of Edo State.

To Dr. Aimiuwu, if Fr. Obinyan is voted governor, “Your job is to ensure constant electricity and water as well as good roads and security to attract Edos worldwide to return.

Edos will build Edo based on the foundation you laid with our international knowledge, expertise, and foreign exchange”.

Speaking in the same vein, Idehen, who is based in the United Kingdom, said, “An outcry for change in Edo State and a sense of déjà vu was overwhelmingly felt at the Convention.





The Edo Citizens in the diaspora are feeling the impact of poor governance by having to continually support families back home despite the economic constraints.

Most vitally, the Edo Citizens in the diaspora are hungry to return home to support the government in making the great Benin kingdom achieve her potential.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…