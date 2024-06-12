The Zamfara State Hajj Commission has disclosed that all its intending Muslim pilgrims have arrived safely in Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

However, it noted that the two healthcare facilities designated by the National Hajj Commission for Nigerian Muslim pilgrims in Mecca are inadequate.

This was disclosed today by the Zamfara State Permanent Commissioner in charge of Publicity, Da’awa, and Hadaya, Iliyasu Buhari Maijega, in a telephone interview.

Maijega maintained that all 1,718 intending Muslim pilgrims, including the Zamfara State Amirul Hajj Committee for this year’s Hajj, have arrived in the Holy Land in good health.

According to him, the two health facilities in Mecca set up by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM) are inadequate for the entire Nigerian Muslim pilgrims in Mecca, considering the number of pilgrims and the states they represent.

“Quite okay, the National Hajj Commission can handle the health facilities in Medina considering the fact that not all pilgrims are in Medina at the same time. As others arrive, some are also moving out to Mecca. However, in Mecca, all the pilgrims are assembled from different states.”

The Permanent Commissioner in charge of Publicity, Da’awa, and Hadaya, Iliyasu Buhari Maijega, called on the National Hajj Commission to allow states to set up their own health facilities in Mecca for adequate and prompt attention to pilgrims.

He acknowledged the arrangements made by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM) for Muslim pilgrims in the Holy Land, particularly in Medina, in terms of accommodation, health, and transportation.