To demonstrate their seriousness in ensuring only duly approved participants take part in this year’s Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, authorities of the Kingdom have warned that any pilgrims found without valid Hajj visa face deportation and a fine of 10,000 SR.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah gave the warning through a letter sent to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) through the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, informed that the penalties of deportation and fine were the decision of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars.

According to Usara, the letter urged pilgrims to adhere to rules and regulations, aimed at enabling Muslims to perform the Hajj in safety and tranquility.

“This is to remind or inform the public of the warning issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi against participating in the Hajj without the valid Hajj visa.

“The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior stipulated a penalty of deportation and fine of 10,000 SR on anyone caught performing Hajj without the authorized Hajj permit.

“In line, a similar message has been received by NAHCON (National Hajj Commission of Nigeria) through the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arab Abuja, disclosing the stand of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars on the matter.

“The Council issued a Fatwa (a legal ruling given by recognized religious authority) to the Muslim Ummah emphasizing the prohibition of performing Hajj without a permit.”

She added that fhe letter stated in part that, “The Council in its Fatwa, urged pilgrims to adhere to rules and regulations, aimed at enabling Muslims to perform the Hajj in safety and tranquility.”

Usara further stated that NAHCON had issued several warnings in the past against Nigerians falling into the bait of scammers making so many job offers for the pilgrimage season.

“In the same letter received by NAHCON on May 22nd 2024, the Saudi Ministry of Interior similarly advised persons against ‘becoming victims of the several fictitious companies and fake accounts on social media who claim to be agents/ authorities to facilitate Hajj using Umrah, tourism, work, family visit and other types of visa at attractive rates,” Usara added.

According to her, NAHCON’s Assistant Director in charge of Tour Operators Unit, Ahmad Shira, had since shared contents of the message to all licensed Hajj and Umrah operators from the public and private sectors.