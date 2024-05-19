As Nigerian pilgrims already in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and those still being airlifted are getting ready for this year’s Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) took a significant step on Sunday to ensure their health and wellbeing during the spiritual exercise by officially receiving a consignment of essential drugs from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The handover of the drugs, which took place at the NPHCDA headquarters in Abuja, according to Sani Shafi’i Mohammed, a NAHCON official, reinforced the commitment of both agencies to provide comprehensive healthcare support to Nigerian pilgrims.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, who received the consignment on behalf of the Commission and the Nigerian pilgrims, expressed his appreciation and thanked NPHCDA Director-General, Dr. Muyi Aina, along with the management and staff of the Agency, for the noble gesture.

The chairman commended the Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, for his prompt response to NAHCON’s request for the drugs and for his service to Nigerian pilgrims and humanity at large throughout the preparation process for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

In his words, “Let me, from the outset, thank the overall boss, who is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who found you worthy, not only as the Coordinating Minister but also as the head of this all-important agency. And of course, to the Coordinating Minister, our gratitude knows no bounds.

“People could be opportune to contribute to national development; they could have the opportunity, but utilising the opportunity again depends on one’s commitment and foresight.

“To imagine that within a short span of time we made contact and the minister triggered the process, and for you and your team to be on your toes to see to its actualisation within the shortest possible time is worth commending.”

Speaking earlier in his welcome address before the handover of the drugs, NPHCDA DG, Dr. Muyi Aina, said the handover of the drugs was meant to ensure the safety of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj exercise and to provide them with necessary care and support.

“As our fellow citizens undertake this physically demanding spiritual exercise, it is our duty to ensure their safety and provide them with the necessary care and support. The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency are deeply committed to this partnership and cause,” Dr. Aina said.

He informed that through the collaborative efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAHCON, and the NPHCDA, a regular supply of travel vaccines, including Meningitis and OPV vaccines, had been successfully deployed in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr. Aina further said his Agency carefully sourced the essential drugs, which were important in safeguarding the health and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims, submitting that the drugs “will be a vital resource for our Nigerian pilgrims, offering them timely and essential assistance throughout their sacred journey.”

The consignment of drugs handed over to NAHCON includes a wide range of medications, including anti-malaria drugs; antibiotics; pain relievers; anti-diarrheal medications; vitamins and supplements; chronic disease medications (e.g., for hypertension and diabetes); first aid supplies, and influenza vaccines.

These drugs, according to NAHCON, are intended to cater to the various health needs of the pilgrims, providing them with immediate and effective medical care as needed.

The Commission stated that its partnership with NPHCDA highlighted the proactive measures being taken to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims have a safe and healthy pilgrimage.

Both agencies have been working closely to implement comprehensive health plans, including pre-departure health screenings, vaccination campaigns, and the provision of on-site medical services in Saudi Arabia.