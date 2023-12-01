Members of the House of Representatives during the debate on the general principles of the 2024 budget proposal tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to strengthen Naira against the Dollar for the business sector to thrive and for affordability of goods and services.

The lawmakers also tasked Tinubu’s administration on the need to put necessary measures to block leakages and waste, strengthen institutions saddled with the responsibility of the implementation of government’s policies and programmes for effective service delivery.

They also underscored the need to work assiduously towards the development of the non-oil sector, fix the moribund refineries and ensure effective monitoring of proceeds from the oil and gas sector in the bid to actualize the objectives of the 2024 Appropriation.

In her intervention, Hon. Khadija Ibrahim, who applauded increase in capital spending, reduction of fiscal deficit and ensure economic development, also commended the rejigging of the security apparatus of Nigeria.

Hon. Ibrahim also called for more efforts to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, as normal wages doesn’t cater for people anymore without them borrowing to supplement.

While expressing hope that increased allocations to education would cater for the restiveness of teachers/lecturers, she acknowledged the attention given to other critical sectors such as healthcare delivery and the practical diversification of the economy.

Speaking during the debate, Hon. Clement Jumbo who queried the present constitution of the National Planning Commission which promotes policies for planning for equity in distribution of resources, called for a reawakening of the Commission to help ensure the practical application of the benefits of the budget for all Nigerians.

Hon. Clement also expressed a bit of doubt at the achievability of the benchmark indices as Nigeria has failed to meet critical oil/non-oil production outputs.

While stressing the need for lowering of the bar base for participation in infrastructural development so more participants can key into the practice, Hon. Clement further called for a budget that will ensure the improvement of education and health which will have the resultant effect of ensuring Nigeria meets the global development goals.

In his presentation, Hon. Victor Nwokolo who argued that there are missing gaps in the budget especially in provision for the improvement of the power sector, averred that power sector is the backbone of production, manufacturing, quality healthcare development, uninterrupted relaying of security information within security agencies for real time response.

While speaking, Hon. Inuwa Garba stressed the need to ensure absolute security is attained and maintained in Nigeria.

As someone from the North East region, he lamented that his constituents have borne the brunt of insecurity for a long time and they have seen how insecurity hinders progress and development.

On his part, Hon. George Ozodinobi who expressed worry at the estimated revenue for Nigeria lamented that if not properly managed, will leave the bulk of those expectations on heavily overburdened/taxed importers and the Nigerian business class.

He therefore called on the Standing Committees to work with the little time they have to properly scrutinize and bring out a budget of a truly renewed hope for Nigerians.

In his address, Hon. Agbedi Frederick who stressed the need for proper budgetary allocation for transportation, especially for those who rely on marine transportation for those in the riverine communities, observed that since the removal of the fuel subsidy regime, the cost of marine transportation has tripled.

Hon. Agbedi stated that looking at the 2024 budget provisions, the neglect of this aspect of the transportation sector (marine) is again visible, this he stressed is what makes goods and services highly expensive within the region.

On his part, Hon. Mukhtar Chawai who commended the allocations in the budget to defence and internal security as that should ensure an improvement in the combat against insurgents, also stressed that all other critical sectors, as well as private and public investments can only be secured by adequate security.

While stressing the need to ensure development in the non-oil sector as Nigeria is short on this achievement, he expressed the need to attract more development partners.

Hon. Chawai also called for the reduction of recurrent expenditure to ensure proper capital development.

In his brief address, Hon. Dominic Okafor called for the effective implementation of the budgetary provisions so that Nigerians can start feeling the benefits and will reciprocate by paying their taxes, levies and will live more patriotically.

He also called for the strengthening of the private sector to adequately drive the economy and build up the wealth creation base.

Also venting his view on the nation’s economy, Hon. Cyril Godwin who criticized the poor management of the critical oil sector which is directly responsible for oil theft and smuggling, expressed displeasure over the lip service by the government in this regard.

He wondered why the International Oil Companies (IOCs) are not compelled to meet up with the requirements of community development, investments and corporate social responsibility.

In the same vein, Hon. Ozurigbo expressed hope that the promise for the complete rehabilitation of the three national oil refineries is achieved as this will go a long way in developing the critical oil sector.

He also called for the sustenance of the funding of development programmes aimed at ensuring former militants are trained to ensure they remain positively self-reliant in different sectors of the economy.

Tolling the same path, Hon. Felix Nweke, while expressing anxiety at the means of attaining the proposed revenue projections, stressed the need for sincerity of security personnel, especially on the high seas as a lot of crude oil theft occurs and seems to be left to slide for selfish reasons.

He stressed the need to strengthen the Naira against the Dollar for the business sector to thrive and for affordability of goods and services.

He therefore called for skill development for Nigerians instead of stipend cash transfer as social safety nets.

While expressing his view on the proposed budget, Hon. Gboyega Isiaka while reminding his contemporaries that where Nigeria is now is a collective failure, opined that the trends and policies being implemented, though initially painful will definitely lead to a stronger Nigeria.

To this end, Hon. Isiaka called on the Standing Committees to be stern and sensitive in engaging the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to ensure loopholes and financial leakages are blocked.

While stressing the need for strengthening of national institutions to properly implement government policies, he reiterated the need to adequately monitor activities surrounding the border towns as there is a lot of hardship being expressed by the residents of those towns.

In his remarks, Hon. Olufemi Ogunbanwo who called for scrutiny in debt servicing against capital expenditure, harped on the need for more patronage of locally manufactured goods and the reduction in the cost of governance.

In his contribution, Hon. Ja’far Shettima who stressed the need for educational development, especially in northern Nigeria where the effects of insecurity has totally depleted the level of education to almost total abandonment, also called for proper allocation for security in the north so that education will not totally collapse.

On his part, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu who expressed worry that the effects of previous budgets are hardly seen or abandoned in the localities, called for proper oversight and scrutiny of federal projects across the 36 States and FCT as well as the 774 Local Government Areas and 6 Area Councils.

He also reiterated the importance of oversight of security allocations so that the ranks and file are not frustrated into sabotage.

While venting his view, Hon. Famous Osawaru , who emphasised the need for checks and balances, expressed dismay at the inability of Nigeria to provide universal healthcare, quality education and an enabling environment for graduates to be gainfully employed.

This, he stated diminishes the hope of Nigerians and hopes the ‘renewed hope’ budget will begin the process of curing these ills.

Also speaking, Hon. Usman Balami who commended President Tinubu, underscored the need for strict implementation of the budget for the benefits to reach down to all Nigerians.

The appropriation bill was voted on, approved for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Appropriation, as well as to all other Standing Committees who will serve as sub Committees on the budget.

After the plenary, the House resolved to adjourn plenary till Tuesday, December 12th, 2023.

