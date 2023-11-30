The House of Representatives on Wednesday commenced debate on the general principle of the N27.5 billion budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year laid out by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the joint session of the National Assembly.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke on the general principles of the Appropriation Bill commended the President for paying special attention to areas of education, healthcare, security, infrastructural development, diversification of the economy, and employment generation.

They, however, underscored the need for effective oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In his contribution, Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC-Borno), who commended the capital allocation and contribution to the development fund of the budget estimates, applauded the President’s decision to pay attention to the diversification of the economy.

While noting that it is high time for Nigeria to break away from its mono-economic nature and invest in other sectors like solid minerals and agriculture through economic diversification, he expressed optimism that the country will create employment opportunities for the youths who will no longer be available for recruitment by criminal gangs.

He also underscored the need to improve the current security situation in the country if the current investment drive by the government is to yield results.

In the bid to achieve the feat, Hon. Jaha tasked the various Standing Committees with the need to live up to expectations in their oversight function and ensure that monies released by the government after appropriation are well utilised and for the purpose they are meant for.

On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC-Plateau), who observed that the budget was the foundation of the renewed hope agenda of the Tinubu administration, noted that the work of the parliament will either make or mar the budget implementation.

While arguing that President Tinubu’s presentation was a clear testimony that this was not the time to borrow money to fund personal expenditures, he stressed the need for the National Assembly to provide robust oversight.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli, commended the decision of the government to collaborate with the subnational governments in the implementation of the budget and averred that the lack of collaboration has been one of the major problems with budgeting in the country.

He said that with such collaboration, the government at all levels will be able to eliminate areas of duplication for effective delivery of development projects.

Hon. Soli, who eulogised the Executive for taking a conscious decision to block leakages in the system, stated that if leakages are not blocked, effective implementation of the budget will not be possible.

He therefore called for proper scrutiny of the personnel component of the budget, while the executive needs to clean up the integrated personnel payroll and information system, where he said most of the fraud in personnel is carried out.

Speaking earlier, Majority Leader Hon. Julius Ihonbvere called for reforms of fiscal responsibility and the public service to address the challenges in the system and perform maximally, while commending the commitment towards debt servicing.

Hon. Ihonbvere said the budget is all about how to make the nation better so that “those coming behind us will not curse us in the grave.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker announced that the House will reconvene on Friday to conclude the debate on the general principles of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

