Hundreds of people under the aegis of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGFGG), on Friday in Abuja held a solidarity rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on the 2024 budget presented to the National Assembly, urging the Assembly to prior needs of people living with disabilities.

Convener of the group, Chief Ogakwu Dominic, who addressed the media at the National Assembly, venue of the march, said the solidarity rally was to drum support for the President and Senate President Akpabio.

He pointed out the 10th Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio had done excellently well, saying that the Senate President had in the last five months demonstrated a high level of intelligence and sagacity in terms of leadership.

According to the Group, “We are here to drum support for the 10th National Assembly and particularly the Senate under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, the uncommon transformer, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his tacit support to the government of our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We believe that with the collaboration between the President and Senator Akpabio and the entire Senate, Nigeria is again on the path of greatness. This coalition is grateful to the Senate and the House of Representatives for promising to pass the budget expeditiously and we urge our distinguished lawmakers to keep to their words”, the convener stated.

The Group urged the government to give priority attention to the plight of people living with disabilities (PLWDs).

According to the Group, “We are here with PLWDs and we are appealing to the government to use the social intervention funds and take care of the vulnerable.

“As Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) come forward to defend the budget, we want the PLWDs and all vulnerable Nigerians to be given special attention by the government”, stated.

Also addressing the rally, Comrade Solomon Adodo, the President of the National Youth Council said Nigerians have had their hopes dashed in the years past and that was why President Tinubu came up with the Renewed Hope Agenda to restore hope and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

According to him, “We are here today to say that we are delighted that the Senate President and 10th National Assembly has queued behind the government of President Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. We are convinced that this collaboration will bring smiles once again to the faces of Nigerians.

“We want to state that democracies all over the world are taking note of how democracy is evolving under President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio. We are sure that projects that have been stunted will now flourish and Nigeria will be great again”.

While speaking, Comrade Lilian Cosmas said they were at the National Assembly to pay tribute to a performer and uncommon transformer who has within five months transformed the apex legislative chamber, noting that Akpabio has instilled stability and good governance in the Parliament.

She said the support given President Tinubu by the Senate under the leadership of Senator Akpabio was laudable and deserve commendation.

Thanking the Senate President for assuring quick passage of the budget, Comrade Cosmas said both President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio were on the right path to restoring the nation’s lost glory.

Another speaker, Comrade Kabiru Kamba also commended the Senate President for leading the legislature in the right direction.

