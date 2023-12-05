Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is expected to spend N37.074 billion on salaries and allowances in the 2024 fiscal year.

According to the document presented to the House Committee on Financial Crimes, chaired by Hon. Ginger Obinna during the 2023 budget performance and 2024 budget defence, the Commission is also expected to spend N4.247 billion on local and international travel.

In 2023, from total sum of N50.901 billion approved for the Commission, the sum of N35.476 billion was released, out of which N34.029 billion was utilised (representing 95.92%) leaving a balance of N14.425 billion.

Breakdown of the fund showed that the sum of N43.031 million spent on local travel & transport (training) and N96.671 million on local training; additional N36.533 million on local travel & transport (others); N119.696 billion spent on international travel & Transport (training); N226.424 million spent on International travel & transport (others) and additional sum of N69.134 million on international training; N43.370 million spent on printing of non-security documents; N15.584 million on office furniture maintenance; N390.022 million on office building/residential maintenance; N90.043 million on refreshment & meals; N12.684 million on honorarium & sitting allowances; N24.675 million on medical expenses; N30.202 million on welfare packages; N1.851 billion on security operations, among others.

For 2024, Budget Office approved total sum of N43.109 billion for the Commission, out of which N1.241 billion is for capital expenditure, N37.074 billion is for personnel cost while N4.794 billion is for overhead cost.

However, the Commission proposed total sum of N76.586 billion out of which the sum of N25 billion for capital expenditure, N37.074 billion for personnel cost and N14.513 billion for overhead cost.

Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives expressed grave concern over non-release of funds for capital component of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the 2023 Appropriation Act.

The lawmakers expressed the concern during the EFCC’s 2023 budget performance and 2024 budget defence held at the instance of House Committee on Financial Crimes chaired by Hon. Ginger Obinna, 2ho stressed the need to safeguard the country’s economic integrity.

“As we gather here for this crucial budget hearing, I would like to address the significance of our work in defending our financial landscape alongside the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“First and foremost, let me express my gratitude to each one of you for your dedication to this process. Our collective commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency is fundamental to the prosperity of our great nation. As we delve into the budgetary considerations, it is imperative that we recognize the pivotal role played by the Financial Crimes Commission.

“Financial crimes pose a significant threat to the stability and progress of any economy. In recent years, our nation has witnessed a surge in sophisticated financial crimes that demand our immediate attention and robust defense mechanisms.

“From money laundering to cybercrimes, the challenges are multifaceted and ever-evolving. It is our duty to stay ahead of these threats, adapt out strategies and equip ourselves adequately to counteract the forces that seek to undermine our economic well-being and that of our nation,” he stressed.

Hon. Obinna who expressed displeasure over the 60 percent reduction from 2023 Appropriation from the 2024 Appropriation budget, observed that: “In 2023 you had 2,530,707,086 against 1,241,237,267 showing a difference of N1.29 billion. What is in the capital is inadequate for construction of zonal offices can’t take care of one zonal office.”

On his part, Hon. Peter Akpanke who decried the low budgetary provisions for the Commission said: “How ready is EFCC in ensuring that whatever given to them will be utilised efficiently?

“Number two, Mr. Chairman, have glanced through this document, you’ll also agree with me that the budget may not be enough for EFCC if actually we are ready to support EFCC to tackle crime in this country. And I wonder how we are going to do it, I wonder what is provided will not be adequate enough for them to handle this issue effectively.

“I’m of the opinion that when we dissolve to executive session, we have a lot of questions EFCC as it bothers to crime fighting in this country.”

On his part, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai advocated for the merger of EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to have direct Anti-corruption agency where officers are content.

He said: “it’s quite terrifying that capital release are not met to EFCC, not doubting anybody, bit how else do we protect your agents on the field if they’re working under a difficult circumstances So, it’s totally unacceptable.”

The lawmakers also queried the subheads for land procurement and separate proposed money for rented apartments for zonal offices.

The lawmakers also queried the Commission over the sum of N161 million spent on rent costs over the period.

The lawmakers also requested details of rented offices across the country and the amount of the rents being paid with a view to determining whether the rents being paid are high or otherwise.

While responding to question on the budget envelope approved for the Commission, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede explained that the Budget Office had predetermined the amount to be allocated to the Commission through the envelope system, adding that that has been the system adopted over the years.

According to him, the capital projects executed in 2023 were 2022 capital rollover to 2023. Now, the 2024 budget proposal. Distinguished chairman and other distinguished members of the House, of the Committee rather.

The Commission’s total budget proposal for 2024 is 76.586 billion as against the Budget Office envelope of N43.109 billion and I have stated below.

“Under budgetary heads, we have also the personnel, we have the overhead and we have the capital. In our proposal for 2024 Mr. Chairman and other distinguished members of the committee, we have proposed N37.074 billion as against the envelope of the same amount N37.074.

“So, we still maintained the amount we have in the envelope in the personnel cost. And, under overhead, the envelope was N4.794, but we are proposing to this committee to help us carry out our mandate, the sum of N14.513 billion. Under our capital cost, we have an envelope of N1.241 billion, which will not do anything for us. Against that, we are proposing N25 billion as our capital cost.

“Now, the total budget proposal we have for the year 2024, is N76.586 billion as against the envelope of N43.109 billion. Mr Chairman Sir and other members of the committee, the 2024 proposed estimate of N76.586 billion represents a 53.48 percent increase over and above 2023 Appropriation of N49.901 billion.

“This increase is solely attributed to the increase in personnel cost from N36.834 billion to N37.074 billion in 2024. Of course, our operations keep expanding and we also envisaged that we are going to bring in more staff in the year under review.

“Then, we have overhead cost from N10.535 billion to N14.513 billion in 2024, and capital cost from N2.531 billion to N25 billion in 2024. This came about because of the expansive projects we are going to embark on.

“Quite a number of our zonal offices are rented apartments, and of course when you are doing this kind of work, it’s not expedient for you to operate in rented apartments. And so, we intend to have our own buildings across our 14 zonal offices that we operate outside Abuja.

“The request for additional overhead is because of high cost of air travel tickets, motor vehicles costs, diesel cost, building maintenance, operational vehicles, office equipment, acquisition of our own properties and maintenance of our operations in other 14 zonal commands apart from Abuja.

“In view of the above, distinguished chairman of the Committee and other members, many other considerations, I crave this distinguished Committee’s indulgence for a special consideration of our 2024 capital and overhead envelope for upward review,” the EFCC Chairman told the lawmakers.

