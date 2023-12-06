The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday over the insufficient budgetary allocation for the Disability Commission in the 2024 Appropriation bill laid before the joint session of the National Assembly.

Dr Edu voiced her concern in Abuja during a symposium commemorating the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the theme ‘Renewing Hope Together for Disability-Inclusive Societies.’

She emphasised that the current budget falls far short of what is needed to adequately address the needs and concerns of the disabled community in the country.

However, she underscored the importance of prioritizing the rights, welfare, and inclusion of disabled individuals in society, stating that they deserve equal opportunities and access to services just like any other citizen.

“The budget or allocation to the disability commission is low and unacceptable. We must put our money where our mouth is.

“So, on behalf of 35 million Nigerians who fall within this category, we are pleading with the very dynamic uncommon leadership we have at the National Assembly to please improve the budget for the commission for disabled persons in Nigeria.”

She also noted that the Ministry will begin the shutdown of organizations that do not have facilities to aid the easy movement of People With Disabilities.

She said, “Unlike other public places and other public buildings and even private buildings in Nigeria, they do not have facilities that will support persons with a disability.

“Even the Federal Secretariat and several other offices where people work. We need to lead by example. The law says so, so it’s not an abeg. Nobody’s doing us a favour.

“The Task Force will soon move to ensure that every public building in Nigeria, wherever it’s found, must provide that access for persons living with a disability. They do not need to stress to get to where they need to get to. It is unacceptable, so we need to be very deliberate.”

On his part, the Senate president, Akpabio, represented by the Minority Whip of the Senate, Osita Ngwu, vowed that the Senate would deploy all legislative functions to help PWDs.

“The Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Provision Act of 2018 guides us on underscoring the necessity for all coordinated activities in education, socio-economic empowerment, and civic rights.

“Globally, the International Day for Persons with Disability United said United Sauce addresses the challenges faced by over 25% of the global population. Here in Nigeria, there are an estimated 35 million individuals grappling with disability due to conflicts.

“Our commitment to raising awareness and advocacy for inclusivity becomes more crucial than ever.

“The commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disability provides us with an invaluable opportunity to learn from these global best practices and contribute to a more inclusive Nigeria. In expressing our commitment, the Nigerian Senate firmly supports the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities. Our endorsement of this course is more than merely symbolic.

“It is a tangible pledge to actively engage in an ongoing global dialogue on creating an inclusive society. This supports not only amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities but also reinforces Nigeria’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable future.”

Also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Disability, Hon. Bashir Daudu, said a lot will be heard about the amendment of the PWD bill in the year 2024, noting that one recognizable challenge “is that people are still not aware of it despite that it took two decades for it to be signed in 2018 and became effective in 2019.”

He said already the narrative has already been changed with PWD recording at the rural settlements, and a lot will be done in collaboration with civil society organizations.

On his part, the Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, James David Lalu, charged major stakeholders to take issues on PWDs seriously.

