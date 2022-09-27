2023:INEC warns political parties against campaign in religious, public centres in Ekiti

As the campaign for the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections is expected to commence on September 28, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties against taking their campaign to worship and public places in Ekiti State.

The head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Tope Akanmu in a statement made available to the Tribune Online on Tuesday urged candidates and the political parties to engage the services of security agencies at their campaign venues.

While reiterating the commission’s stand against abusive language that could trigger violence in society, said violators would be sanctioned accordingly in line with the provision of the 2022 electoral act.

The statement reads, ” Political parties and candidates are expected according to section 92(1) of the electoral act 2022 to ensure there is the presence of security agents in their campaign meetings and rallies to guarantee adequate security in such gathering.

“The political parties, candidates and their supporters are advised according to section 92 of the electoral act 2022 to shun certain conducts at political campaigns and rallies, such as abusive languages that can directly or indirectly injure religion, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“In the same vein and in line with section 92(3) of the electoral act, campaigns are not to be held in police stations, places of worship and public places.

“The commission further advises political parties, candidates and supporters to adhere to section 93(1) of the Electoral Act by not resulting in violence during any political campaigns and rallies. Violation of any of the above attracts severe sanctions as stipulated in the electoral act.

“However, INEC Ekiti State, therefore, appeals to political parties and candidates to utilize this period to properly educate, sensitize and inform their supporters about the electoral process on the need to have a peaceful election comes 2023.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE