2023: YPP rejects ANAP Foundation governorship poll results in Kwara

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara state has rejected an independent poll recently conducted on the chances of governorship candidates of leading political parties in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.

The result of the opinion poll, conducted by ANAP Foundation, showed the incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq with about 30 per cent of the total votes alongside 30 per cent for undecided voters as well as meagre votes for other candidates in the elections.

In a statement by the YPP publicity secretary, Oyewole Oladele, the party said that its governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakub Gobir, stands the chance of winning next year’s governorship election due to his wide acceptability across the 16 local government areas of the state, despite the outcome of the poll.

The party also said that the outcome of the poll would not translate to a second-term victory for the incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

According to Oladele, an independent poll of governorship candidates across select states in Nigeria, released on Channels TV flagship show, Politics Today, only showed the incumbent governor in a shaky lead ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The poll commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by globally accredited NOI Polls; insights from the exercise show that barely 30% of Kwarans are open to giving Governor Abdulrazaq a second chance in office, while candidates of PDP and SDP candidates come second and third respectively.

“It is worthy of note that a whopping size of undecided voters toppled the estimated number of loyalists in favour of the governor’s second term bid.

“Kwara YPP notes that its governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakub Gobir, stands the chance of winning next year’s governorship election due to his wide acceptability across the 16 local government areas of the state.”

