2023: YPP debunks planned merger in Kwara

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara state has said that it has no plan to merge with any of the leading political parties in the state.

Speaking with the party members at Balogun Fulani Ward II in the Ilorin South local government area, the YPP governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir said that the party welcomes other parties in the state which may want to join YPP.

Alhaji Gobir, who said that the YPP was formed, specifically, to cater for youth and women, considering their present challenges in the country, enjoined them to be steadfast towards making the party victorious in the general elections.

The YPP governorship candidate, who holds the traditional title of Madawaki of Ilorin emirate, said that the main focus of the party is youth development, and added that the party was prepared to make life better and meaningful for youth and women in the state.

Gobir said that the party would win the next general elections in the state despite sentimental attacks from political opponents, adding that he would not join his opponents in dirty politicking.

“I’m a traditional title holder. I will not be involved in name calling or political fighting or blackmail. Some people think because of my gentle nature, I’m not that serious. No. Be rest assured that we’re in politics for serious business.

“We put the APC government in power at both the state and federal levels. We donated vehicles, materials and resources. But we found out that there’s no truth but only deceit. We saw that from afar and we formed the YPP to ensure a better life for our people.

“I can assure you that we will not join any other party. They would rather join us,” he said.

Earlier during a courtesy call on the Balogun Fulani of Ilorin, Alhaji Abubakar Sidiq Atiku Fulani, the Balogun Fulani extolled the virtues of the YPP governorship candidate, saying that his philanthropic activities would come to play and be remembered by beneficiaries during the electioneering process.

Also, the state party chairman, Chief Dele Ogunbayo, commended members of the party for a large turnout and charged them to be steadfast.

