2023: Youths must shun exploitation by politicians, violence —Ositelu

YOUTHS have been admonished not to allow themselves to be exploited by politicians in order to perpetrate violence during the forthcoming 2023 general election, while Nigerians have also been urged to get their permanent voter cards (PVC) and make sure that they vote for the candidate of their choice without fear of intimidation.

This was said at the 2022 Annual General Conference of The Church of the Lord Arch Province of Nigeria, held from May 7 to 8, at Remo, Ogun State.

The conference, opened by the Patriarch of the Aladura Communion Worldwide (ACW) and the Primate of The Church of the Lord (TLC) Worldwide, Reverend Dr Rufus Ositelu, and tagged ‘Divine Protection’ was attended by delegates representing all the Ecclesiastical Provinces that make up the Arch Province. In the communique issued at the end of the conference and signed by the Director of Publicity, the conference touched on issues currently troubling the country. It urged all politicians and stakeholders to let patriotism and selfless service be their watchword throughout the electioneering and after the general elections.

The conference further encouraged eligible women to run for elective positions so that women can meaningfully contribute their quota to national development politically, socially and economically, while appealing to government through the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the needful to ensure that the elections are free, fair, and credible and reflect the will of the people.

The conference noted that the major panacea for the numerous challenges confronting the nation is restructuring, as it will ensure good governance, equity, prosperity, peace and security. The Conference also noted with serious concern the prohibitive cost of living due to inflation and called for an urgent reversal of the situation with positive and people-friendly policies and measures.

The conference expressed serious concern over the pathetic and worsening security situation in the country and called for a review of the security architecture of the nation. It stressed the need for government at all levels to combat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and properties and all forms of violence. It also condemned the recent Kaduna-Abuja train tragedy recommending that all perpetrators should be brought to book.





On the education sector, the conference observed with utmost displeasure the continued blame game between the Federal Government and the various industrial unions in the universities such as Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASUU) which has led to the grounding of academic activities at the nation’s university campuses.

The conference therefore called on all parties to take urgent steps towards immediate resolution of their disputes and bring an end to the lingering nationwide strike with all its attendant negative consequences on the education system.

It added that governments at all levels should invest in the improvement of the education sector in line with international best practices. It called on all citizens of Nigeria irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliations to live together in peace, love and unity as there can be no meaningful development in an atmosphere devoid of peace.

The conference concluded by urging all religious leaders and Nigerians to continue to intercede for the country so that God can heal the nation and Nigerians can in turn, enjoy lasting peace, security and sustainable development.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE