2023: Your presidential ambition dead on arrival, PDP chieftain tells Tinubu

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has declared that the presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu is dead on arrival.

The PDP chieftain described the possibility of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 as remote.

Onuesoke made the statement in an interview with our correspondent on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.

He wondered what must have given the APC leader the confidence of ever thinking of becoming the president of the country when the PDP is waxing stronger both in popularity, structures and electoral base.

The PDP chieftain urged Tinubu to jettison his lofty ambition, saying with the crisis bedeviling the APC and the political fortune shining on PDP, it would be a figment of imagination for any political party to defeat PDP in the 2023 Presidential election.

“The recent happenings in Nigeria political scene are evident that the pendulum of victory in 2023 is already swinging to the part of PDP.

“Recent political occurrence is a prove that APC is already weakened by internal crisis and is expected to shred into fractions any moment from now.

“The gale of defections from APC to PDP is evident that APC is swimming in mucky waters.

“The pendulum is swinging in favour of PDP with the defection of Edo State governor to PDP and Ondo State may likely follow soonest.

“Tinubu’s cabal, which he strongly depended on, had been subdued by the power that be.

“The information from the vine yard is that no fewer than twelve APC governors are expected to defect to PDP soonest.

“So, where lies the dream and hope of Tinubu becoming Nigeria’s President in 2023,” the PDP chieftain enquired.

Tribune

