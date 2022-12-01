2023: Your needs will be met, Remi Tinubu assures Nigerians

Senator representing Lagos Central and wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured womenfolk in the country that their needs would be addressed under the APC Presidency.

She, therefore, urged women and youths to vote for the party’s candidates at the polls next year.

She gave the pledge at the North West zonal rally of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign, which took place at the People’s Square, Katsina Town.

She told the gathering of APC faithful that promises given in her husband’s blueprint for Nigerians would be redeemed if given the mandate.

Senator Tinubu was accompanied to the rally by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate; the Finance Minister, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, wife of the Kebbi State Governor and North-West Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team. First Ladies of Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara and Lagos states were also in attendance.

Also in the delegation were nominees for Chairman of the board of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie and national coordinator of the APC Women Campaign Team, Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir.

Also present were Zahra Buhari-Indimi and Hanan Buhari, daughters of the First Lady and grand patron of the APC Women Campaign Team, Dr Aisha Buhari.

On arrival in Katsina, the delegation paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Katsina,

Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and the governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari.

