2023: Your humility, credentials speak for themselve everywhere – Oba Of Benin To Osinbajo

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the presidential bid of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has received major boosts with prominent monarch, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II saying his pedigree, credentials, and capacity puts him shoulder above other presidential aspirants.

Osinbajo was in Edo state on Thursday 28 April to meet statutory delegates and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The University Professor, who said he has been exposed to various areas of governance for years, noted that he is experienced to lead Nigeria.

While he told the Oba he is in the state for political reasons, Osinbajo said he deemed it appropriate to make the Palace his first stop.

The foremost traditional ruler thanked Osinbajo for making the visit to his Palace stating that he was scheduled to be in Abuja for some official engagement but had to stay back to receive the Vice President.

According to the traditional ruler “We got a letter from your office just the day before yesterday that the vice president is coming. We had to put the trip on hold and I did not even hesitate about it. We must put the trip on hold to receive our dear son of the soil, Yemi Osinbajo.





“Whenever we think about Your Excellency here, it’s always with warmth in our hearts.”

He said further “We have heard the reasons why you are here. We don’t need to overflog your credentials, they speak for themselves. I always admire you greatly.

“Because of your credentials, humility, calmness, there’s no gainsaying that your contestants are shivering where they are.”

The APC presidential primary is scheduled to hold May 2022 to decide the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 election.