Soji Ajibola

The Yoruba Council of Elders has resolved to support the quest of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu to preside over the affair of the country.

Also, the council has called on the Federal government to find a lasting solution to the lingering fuel and swap naira in order not to hinder the conduct of the 2023 general election as scheduled.

Making known the resolution of the Council at the end of its special Executive session, its Secretary General, Chief Olabode Oyewole expressed concern over ethnic colouration being introduced into the presidential electioneering.

The Council stated that it is wrong and unethical to shove aside the agelong adoption of zoning arrangements by any of the registered political parties.

It added that Nigeria belongs to all not a section of the country, as a result, necessary steps must be taken to safeguard the hard-won Nation’s democratic rule.

The statement read, the elders are watching the continued development with concern and expect the government to be more proactive in speedily resolving those serious issues in the interest of the Nigerian populace and not to, in any way, mar the fast-approaching General election

Council is also worried about ethnic colouration being introduced into presidential electioneering. The Elders believe that it is unethical and dangerous for the zoning arrangement long in use by politicians for ethnic balancing among the diverse entities constituting Nigeria to be continuously manipulated by any group at its whims and caprices.

In the opinion of the elders, only an experienced, well-tested, courageous and generally acceptable Nigerian citizen can halt the seeming drift into disintegration which the country has been drifting for the past years.

Yoruba Council of Elders asserts that the Yoruba, as a major stakeholder in the Nigeria enterprise, should not be pushed aside in the politics of the nation, noting that the phenomenon of foisting unprepared, weak and incompetent leaders on hapless Nigerians through the constant machinations of inveterate Yoruba ill-wishers will not be tolerated ever again.

The Yoruba Council of Elders(YCE) declares its full support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s quest to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pointing out that it is convinced that his track record as a former Governor of Lagos state, his detribalized disposition, his resourceful capacity to manage Well and his love for humanity stand him in good stead to lift our country Nigeria from the precipice in which it has been dangling.

Expressing full understanding of the changed atmosphere surrounding the scarcity of fuel and currency swap, the YCE calls on all for restraint and more patience to allow the Federal Government to resolve the problem as promised by the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.