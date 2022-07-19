2023: Yahaya Bello Support Group meets Shettima, declares support for single faith ticket

A support group of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday met the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Kashim Shettima, with the assurance of full support.

The Governor Yahaya Bello Network 4 Asiwaju, was led on the courtesy visit by its Kogi State coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Ametuo said the Group briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure the victory of the APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

He said the GYB Network 4 Asiwaju also pledged full alliance and support for the presidential candidate and his running mate ahead of the poll.

He said:” Through the support of our principals Alhaji Yahaya Bello, we paid a solidarity visit to our Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, to congratulate him on his selection and to assure him of our support for the project.

“We are particularly excited because Senator Kashim Shettima is young, brilliant, resourceful, energetic and a round peg in a round hole, who would add developmental values to Nigeria.”

Ametuo said the Kogi state APC under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties, hence the assurance of victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the state.

“Being a grassroots organisation, we assured Senator Shettima that we will ensure massive mobilisation of real voters from all the nook and crannies of Kogi state to deliver the ticket 100 per cent during the election.”

The statement lauded the competence, capacity and track records of achievements of Kashim Shettima as a former governor and Senator against other sentiments.

“Against all odds, we believe that Senator Shettima was selected based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and continued performances and relevance in Nigerian politics,” Ametuo said.

