2023 will open up country to real political civilisation, says PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State chapter has expressed its worries over the fielding of candidates of the same faith by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by the state chairman of PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Bako, on Wednesday, and made available to the Tribune Online in Kaduna noted that “I am compelled to address a very crucial matter that has much to do with our corporate existence. It is also a responsibility we owe our children.

It stated further,” I have noticed with great dismay the consistent disregard for our heterogeneous nature in Nigeria by our political players. This is done in the face of the increasing weakness of the bond of unity. It is not only against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but against the plan of God.

Thus it expressed worries that “The new trend of fielding party flag bearers with individuals from one faith is not consistent with our federal system. It has the potency to polarise our beloved nation at this crucial moment that all true citizens are searching for unity.

“I see this as an irresponsible decision and a disregard for our diversity. I wish to state that it is not acceptable.

The statement said: “It is obvious that the decision is taken to cover up for the failure of government and to also spite other religions. Both Muslims and Christians are suffocating under the highest level of insecurity.

“This has further reduced our life expectancy in Nigeria. Apart from this, the religious fault lines in the past seven years have been widened. The responsibility of all political parties at this moment should be on strengthening national integration and not otherwise.

“I call on all peace-loving citizens to reject this evil pattern that is gradually getting entrenched.

It also implored Nigerians to unite and build a society on the basis of respect for everyone’s humanity.

According to the statement, “Both Muslims and Christians are affected by the economic hardships brought by poor leadership and no one should be deceived by this. Therefore, I declare the Muslim-Muslim ticket barbaric and unacceptable. We shall not let it stand because it showcases our great nation in a bad light.

“I see 2023 as an opportunity to open up our nation to real political civilisation,” it concluded.





