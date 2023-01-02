2023 will end politics of godfathers in Abia — Emenike

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has declared that 2023 would mark the year of liberation for the state from more than two decades of bad governance.

Consequently, he charged the people to gird their loins for a paradigm shift as 2023 is the “year of rescue” of the state from inept leadership.

“This is the year to end godfatherism in Abia; the year to send poor managers out of government house; the year to break the chain of transferring power among people bereft of ideas of good governance,” he said.

He explained that with the new year, the 2023 electioneering has entered the homestretch, hence the need for the people of the state to prepare to vote for positive change.

He advised Abia voters not to leave anything to chance as the general election as it “presents a great opportunity for us to take back our dear state our collective patrimony.

He stressed, “We must rescue our state so that we can develop and make it great as well as truly God’s Own State, where transparency, accountability and people-oriented government would hold be entrenched.”

Reiterating his determination to lead the Abia rescue movement to a successful towards setting the building blocks of development, he urged the youths to cast off despondency associated with unemployment, just as he promised that job creation to accelerate the pace of general development.

Emenike also said mothers would be empowered to take adequate care of their family so that they could enjoy the benefits of their children being gainfully employed after graduation from higher institutions.

“Abia is now at the threshold of the much-expected break from the past, characterised by persistent decay of infrastructure and poor management of state resources.

“We must collectively make efforts as individuals, groups, leaders, stakeholders, fathers, mothers to rescue our state from the dark forces of stagnation. The chance has come,” Emenike said.