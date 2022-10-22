2023: Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, unfortunate — Atiku’s associates

Atiku People United (APU), an advocacy group made up of friends and associates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has decried the purported endorsement of Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office by his Rivers State counterpart, Mr Nyesom Wike, describing it as backstabbing, ill-informed, tendentious, very unfortunate and a betrayal of trust.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike who belongs to PDP was in Lagos a few days ago at a women’s conference where he openly endorsed Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term, saying that the Lagos State governor deserved this because of his record of achievements since he came into office.

APU leaders gave this position in a statement signed by Chief Dapo Sarumi, PDP founding National Vice Chairman, South-West; Hon Rahman Owokoniran, PDP South-West Zonal Secretary and Dr Babs Akinlolu, former Executive Director, Finance, NTA respectively, after an emergency meeting in Lagos.

The movement said it would have ignored Wike if he had made the statement in Rivers State, but noted that the governor did not only come to Lagos to give what it described as the shady endorsement but also backed it up with practical evidence that he was ready to finance the opposition.

This was just as APU, which said it was still trying to come to terms with the enormous shock and political implications of Wike’s statement and action, expressed the belief that that the governor’s outburst “must be a slip and that he was only thinking loud, as no true party leader will commit such a betrayal just a few months to elections.”

According to the group, Governor Wike is known to be a true party man who has many friends in Lagos and even ensured that Dr Olajide Abdul- Azeez Adeniran (JANDOR) emerged as the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, saying that the Rivers State helmsman recently vowed severally not to work against the party but stay within to ensure that things were done rightly.

APU said it believed strongly that with what Wike did in Lagos, he had lost all moral justification for his continued fight against PDP, adding that what he did was a betrayal of trust against the party.

“If Governor Wike’s major grouse is that Governor Tambuwal betrayed him by endorsing Atiku openly and the National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, did same by openly endorsing Tambuwal’s action, how then do we describe what he did in Lagos? Does he have any further justification vilifying anyone and continuing in arms against his beloved party?” APU queried.

“By this action, he (Wike) has not only betrayed Lagos PDP, but the entire good people of Lagos who may not forget his action in a hurry,” the group said.

The group, therefore, demanded that Wike, should after deep reflection, heed to voice of reasoning, apologise not only to Lagos PDP members but the entire people of Lagos currently groaning under what it termed as APC’s misgovernance, high handedness and elevation of thuggery over and above decency.

According to it, Lagosians have all been waiting eagerly for PDP so that they can breathe fresh air, saying Wike’s endorsement of APC in Lagos was an attempt aimed at dashing that hope.

“Now we urge him to sheath his sword and agree that as human beings no one is perfect. The goodwill he built over the years must not be destroyed on the altar of ego.

“We urge all PDP members in Lagos to remain focused and keep faith. Lagosians will determine who rules and not individuals as the era of impunity and indecent political manipulations are over and done with. Our votes will definitely count,” the group asserted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Gunmen Attack Apostle Suleiman, Kill Three Policemen, Two Drivers, One Other

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, was attacked in his home by some gunmen on Friday evening, killing three policemen, two drivers and a lady, believed to be the preacher’s housemaid…

Alaba International Market Shut Over Alleged Plot To Burn It

THE Alaba International Market, one of the biggest markets in Lagos State, has been shut indefinitely over an alleged plot to burn it. The closure of the market arose from a bloody faceoff between traders and transport union members on Wednesday…

2023: Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, unfortunate — Atiku’s associates

Man Disguises As Woman, Befriends Amotekun Operative

A 20-year-old man, Opeyemi Tajudeen, who was arrested at Olomi Adejare, Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo State, for disguising as a female to attract attention from men and deceive them to get money…

2023: Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, unfortunate — Atiku’s associates