2023: Wike warns hoteliers against use of premises for thugs recruitment in Rivers

As political parties put finishing touches to their plans towards the start of the campaign for the 2023 Presidential election, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned owners and proprietors of hotels and entertainment centres against using their premises to host any gathering for the recruitment of thugs for the elections.

The governor warned that the state government would not hesitate to pull down any such facility that yields itself for use to any political party for use of recruiting thugs or any other activities that threaten the peace and security of the state.

The governor issued the warning on Sunday during a state-wide broadcast saying that the government was in possession of an “intelligence report on some misguided politicians who have started the process of recruiting cultists, supporters and ex-convicts as thugs in furtherance of their political aspirations for 2023.

“We have also been informed that owners of hotels and entertainment centres are giving out their premises to politicians and political parties as a convenient base for the gathering of these political thugs across the state.

“I wish to emphasize that we are not taking these reports lightly and will therefore not allow any politician no matter his previous or present position the chance or opportunity to upset the prevailing peace and security in Rivers State.

“Similarly, we will not allow any political party, be it the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to threaten the safety and security of lives and property during the campaigns with mayhem, thuggery or violence.

“Accordingly, we have already alerted and set the security agencies on the trail of these misguided politicians and leaders of political parties and stop them in their tracks with the full weight of the law.

“We also wish to warn owners of hotels and proprietors of relaxation centres to take notice and desist from releasing their facilities for politicians and party leaders to use to meet and plot against the peace, safety and security of our State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Government will pull down hotels and other entertainment places that are linked howsoever with such criminal political activities.

“I wish to reiterate that our commitment to the shared covenant for a new, secure and prosperous Rivers State remains strong as ever and we will neither relent nor waiver in our determination to deliver all that we set out to achieve to advance our security, progress and prosperity before the end of our administration.

“We have done so much and achieved a lot in the last seven years but there is still much more to be delivered. I can assure you that, and as you are witnessing, we will continue to deliver meaningful projects until our last day in office.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of lives and property throughout the state reassuring that he shall continue to spare no effort to keep Rivers State safe and secure.

Wike urged residents to be vigilant while going about with their normal activities and to promptly report any suspicious gatherings or movements in their vicinity to the attention of the security agencies for necessary action.

While reacting to the warning by Mr Governor, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it was not surprised by the governor’s threat because it was “a notorious fact already known to many politicians and observers that Gov. Wike was thrown into his present panic mode ever since he failed in his desperate attempt to secure the Presidential and later Vice Presidential tickets of his party in order to cover up financial and other atrocities he committed over the past 10 years as Minister of Education and presently the governor of Rivers State for two terms ending May 29, 2023”.





A statement issued by the APC and signed by Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of the party described the broadcast by Gov. Wike as “a knee-jerk reaction by the governor to fight back his fear for his own shadow. This is not the first time the governor has resorted to crude and primitive methods to intimidate and subdue his political opponents if his threat to demolish hotels and leisure places where politicians hold their meetings is anything to go by, having done so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The APC is not surprised at the threat by Gov. Wike. His house (PDP) is crumbling fast right in his face. For obvious reasons, his main men of yesterday have turned political foes today. His entourage has seen faces change over and over again of late. We know his threat is essentially directed at his henchmen who have taken their destinies in their own hands and rebelling against the local potentate. Across the State, these men have pitched their tent with Wike’s tormentor-in-chief, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

”The APC in Rivers State has news for Gov. Wike. He is not in any position to demolish the hotel, leisure places or any property of any APC member in Rivers State under any guise whatsoever. This message should sink inadequately. It is absolutely the choice of his party members to let him repeat his jungle justice on them as the world witnessed during the last pandemic high noon. The anarchy Wike will bring upon himself should he attempt it against any APC member will assume the dimension of an apocalypse of immense proportions. We hope the governor takes this warning seriously.

“We want the governor to realize that his time is fast winding up. He should accept this fact and not exacerbate his fate as power and immunity depart from him in a matter of months”.

