2023: Why I quit APGA for Labour Party ― Umeh

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has said high-level conspiracy by some members of the party against his senatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general election was responsible for his defection to the Labour Party (LP).

He added that the defection was also an opportunity for him to reconcile his political differences with the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, which got soared 10 years ago.

Umeh, who lost Anambra Central Senatorial primary election ticket to Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, described as unfortunate and disrespectful actions of political forces in APGA designed to scheme him out of the party.

Speaking during a media chat with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, in Awka, on Tuesday, Umeh said though he was a foundation member of APGA and fought many battles to sustain the party, he had decided to continue his political journey back to senate under the platform of Labour Party.

“There was a conspiracy not to allow me to win the primary election, and immediately after that, I received a call from Mr Peter Obi to come over to Labour Party to vie for Anambra Central Senatorial ticket. I welcomed the idea and also see it as an opportunity to reconcile with him.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He predicted that the 10th Senate will be turbulent with the denial of the Igbo people of the Presidency because “the future of Nigeria will be discussed in the 10th Senate. Everything that will make Nigeria work is needed.”

Umeh described Obi as the best candidate in the Presidential race.





He said: “My joy is that Nigerians from all shades of life and opinions chose Peter Obi as the best candidate. We must all contribute our quota to make it work.

“Peter Obi is a revolution. He is the best. Peter Obi is not a career politician.

“He should be allowed for the seat to enable him to address the current security, social and political challenges confronting the country at the moment,” he campaigned.

Umeh described Mr Obi as the best candidate in the race. He said: “My joy is that Nigerians from all shades of life and opinions chose Peter Obi as the best candidate.

He, then, pleaded for the needed support to enable him to emerge victorious during the National Assembly Election in 2023, even as he stated that the Labour Party had come to liberate the masses from bad governance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Earlier in his speech, the chairman of NUJ, Anambra State Council, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, described Umeh as a friend of Journalists.

Odogwu said reconciliation of Umeh and Obi is in their best interest as well as Journalists practising the state.

Senator Umeh is contesting the next year’s general election to represent Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Why I quit APGA for Labour Party ― Umeh

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

2023: Why I quit APGA for Labour Party ― Umeh