2023: Why I anointed my deputy to succeed me — Ganduje

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has thrown more light on why he anointed his deputy governor, Dr.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as his choice candidate to represent the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Ganduje made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting of the ruling party, APC in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.

It was disclosed that governor Ganduje officially and finally endorsed his deputy as a gubernatorial candidate and his former Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, as a running mate, for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He however assured that the decision was unanimously taken after exhaustive deliberations with all the stakeholders of the party. Adding that, all party procedures were followed before arriving at the position.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, and made available to pressmen in Kano.

The statement: “Explaining that “As governor produced deputy to become governor. This time around, my deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna is our choice for the gubernatorial seat come 2023 general election.





Gov Ganduje then disclosed that he will also contest with Murtala Sule Garo as his running mate.”

Describing Gawuna, Ganduje said, “he is a complete gentleman who knows what is right and what is wrong. A person who is reliable and very loyal.”

For Garo, the governor asserted, “He is a real Commander, who is loyal and committed to our cause. This is a very fearless confidant. If you want to get a clear and clean political fight, you need somebody, who is energetic, loyal and fearless. This is Murtala Sule Garo for you.”

Meanwhile members of the National Assembly who attended the meeting endorsed governor Ganduje to vie for Senatorial District, Kano North, as announced by the Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who presented the nomination form to the governor, alongside other members.

Elders of the party through their leader, Nasiru Aliko Koki, disclosed how they advised the governor for the new political direction of the party and the state come 2023.

He commended those who contributed resources to purchase the nomination form for gubernatorial race and handed it over to him to give to whoever he wanted to emerge as gubernatorial candidate and running mate.

He also commended those who purchased the nomination form for his Senatorial contest.

