 2023: Why I am backing Makinde to return as governor ―​​ Olugbon

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying the governor has performed well in office.

Oba Alao, who made this known during a live radio interview on Fresh FM’s Political Circuit, reiterated his call for presidential power to shift from the North to the South in 2023.

The traditional ruler said Makinde had also shown good character, which is the hallmark of good leadership.

The traditional ruler said he neither voted for nor supported Makinde in the 2019 election but said the governor, upon ascension, called him to team up with his administration to move the state forward.

“I will continue to stand by this government of Seyi Makinde. Leadership is all about character and principle. I never voted for Makinde in 2019, but because he is the overall leader of the state, he welcomed us and said, ‘Kabiyesi, come, let’s do this government together. Governance is about how you can come up with ideas together.

“In Oriire, Surulere and Ogo Oluwa local government areas, we voted for APC in 2019, and we did all we could for that party. I was going everywhere to tell the people to support APC.

“But I can tell you that in 2023, I will give my vote to Makinde for the governorship election because of the good leadership and character he has shown in office. His government has lived up to expectations.

“Other governorship candidates from other parties are all my subjects. Bayo Adelabu is my younger brother. I love, and I also love Teslim Folarin, who is also my brother. But Makinde will enjoy my support and the support of my subjects in 2023.

“But for the presidential election, we will vote for a southern candidate because I am an advocate of fairness, justice and equity,” he said.

The royal father said there would be no justification for another Fulani man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after power would have resided in the North for eight years.

