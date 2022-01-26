2023: ‘Why electorate must reject politicians using workers’ salary payment as campaign tool’

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kamil Ademola Omotoso has called on the electorate to ignore politicians campaigning with payment of salaries, saying it is the right of workers to receive payment for a job done, saying that any government paying workers’ salary regularly is not doing them a favour but fulfilling its obligation.

Omotoso while speaking with journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday on the occasion of his 60th birthday, said: “If some people choose not to pay workers’ salaries, it is an error and that is why people rejected them.”

He further said: “We have people in government who are of big minds, and we have people in who are of small minds. If you say paying salaries is an achievement, then you are of small mind. I do not see paying salaries as an achievement. For people to have worked, it is expected for them to be paid. You must pay salary, it is a contractual agreement which must be strictly honoured. It is biblical and constitutional. A labourer deserves his or her wage.

When reminded that some former governors reneged in paying workers’ salaries as and when due, Omotoso said: “You do not build on error. You don’t make an error the right thing. If you think someone is not paying salaries, it is an error and that is why people rejected them.”

Asked about his contribution to the emergence of the present administration in the state, Omotoso stated: “When you lay down your life for what you believe, you don’t have to feel that you’ve done something extraordinary. Along the line, I do not know what happened because we all were considered as stupid.

“I do not have regret for supporting Seyi Makinde, he was the candidate of the party and I must support the candidate of the party. I want people to know that I have never left the People’s Democratic Party since the year 2000 that I joined. The governor had once left the party. When there was no PDP shortly after the 2015 elections, I stood with PDP. I and my group were the only one meeting at that time. Some other people were in some strange parties at that time that could not give them the platforms to win elections. But a party is a party, we needed to accommodate other people.

“We are the authentic party members and not aggrieved as some have been saying. We had our parallel Congress at Jogor, they came to attack us. Then, who is the aggrieved? If we are the aggrieved as they have been claiming, we were supposed to have attacked them and not the other way round,” he said.