2023: We’re sure of victory, says Oyo Labour Party

Ahead of the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold between February and March, the leadership of the Labour Party in Oyo State has expressed confidence that the party will cruise to victory at the polls.

The party made this affirmation in a press statement signed by its chairman, Atayase Sadiq, and Secretary, Gabriel Ogunlana and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

In the statement, the party said: “We Labour Party in Oyo State wish to state that an individual is not known to us nor any other members of the party in all the states of the federation. We strongly believe that his position is the antics of some opposition figures that are being threatened by the daily rising profile of the Labour Party in Nigeria since the election of Peter Obi as our presidential candidate.”

The party noted that Obi, a former Anambra governor, is an incorruptible politician and his acceptance by a wide spectrum of the society, old and young, students and the working class has become a nightmare to some set of politicians who are bent on creating unfounded division in the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our national chairman remains Barrister Julius Abure with Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim as the National Secretary. Both were elected at our national convention with all parties faithful in attendance. And our presidential candidate is the incorruptible Peter Obi.

“We would like to appeal to the general public to remain calm and continue in their support for Labour Party.

We should have hoped that 2023 would give the populace the leadership they have been hungry for both at the national level and in our dear state of Oyo state. Leadership that is responsive to the yearnings of the young and old, students and workers, artisans, traders, and professionals,” the statement added.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE