Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

National chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali, has urged the electorate to go to the polls on Saturday and elect candidates of sound mind and physical fitness.

Speaking with journalists at his party national secretariat, Professor Alkali said Nigerians should look in the direction of his party presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the exalted seat of President and Muhammadu Buhari successor.

Reacting to speculation of alleged ongoing discussion between Kwankwaso and People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the NNPP Chair said it was a mere rumour.

He declared that with the gale of defection from the PDP to the NNPP, the main opposition party no longer exists in Kano state and some states in the North West.

He said the two-term Kano state governor was indifferent to the accusation that he was playing a spoiler role to frustrate the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the North West.

He maintained that the NNPP candidate has no reason to step down for anybody, describing him as the most qualified among all the other candidates.

“We are ready to spoil their show of holding Nigeria down. We want to spoil it for them by winning the election and giving the country a new lease on life. The two leading parties, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) never thought that a day like this will come when credible alternatives will be presented to Nigerians to choose from.

“This election is a golden opportunity for Nigerians to choose their next president and we in the NNPP are confident that people will vote for capacity, character, and competency. We must not vote in people that we will regret tomorrow. We must not vote for sick and old people.

“Yes, we all pray to grow old, we all cherish our old people, we also know that it is not a crime to be sick, but when you are sick, the first thing is to go and care of your health.”

He equally revealed that the NNPP will be rounding off its campaign rallies with a mega rally in Kaduna today, Thursday.

