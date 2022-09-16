2023: We’ll secure 14m votes for Tinubu ― SWAGA

Members of a political pressure group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), on Wednesday promised to deliver 14 million votes for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

The group made this promise in Akure, Ondo State capital, during a sensitization walk which was attended by youths and leaders of the group across the southwest region.

Speaking to the teeming youths, former Minister of State for Works and the national coordinator of the SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said the walk is designed to galvanise more support for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He assured that the group is ready and determined to deliver 14 million votes for Tinubu in the 2023 elections, urging members of the group in all the 18 local governments in the state to start mobilising support for the APC Presidential hopeful and other candidates of the party in the 2023 elections.

Senator Adeyeye stressed that the nation’s development is hinged on how competent youths are identified, in leadership roles, and solicited the need to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

He commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his support for the Southern agenda, noting the Ondo State governor has been in forefront of the struggle for Southern President in order not to thwart the power rotation arrangement in the country.

He added that Tinubu’s government will bring about all-round development to the Nigeria as he has all it takes to tackle all the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

The National Secretary of the group, a former Commissioner For Information and Orientation, Hon. Bosun Oladele explained that the march was about SWAGA and not any political party.

According to him, “This is about SWAGA and not a political rally. Our rally is to sensitise the people of Ondo State about our man, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We started and launched this group in December 2020 in Ibadan and we now have chapters in the East, Delta, Kwara and North Central.

“This is not a campaign but just sensitization. We know it’s not yet time for political campaign. We know what the Electoral Act says about campaign.”

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, appealed to the people to support Tinubu, describing him as a leader with proven capacity to turn the country round if elected president in 2033.

A former Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, charged women, men and youths in the state to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) before the general elections.

He appealed to them to go out in their numbers on the election day and vote for the APC presidential candidate, adding that he has the wherewithal to put the country on the right footings





Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, son-in-law of Tinubu appealed to the people to vote Tinubu and Shetima because it is time to honour the mutual agreement that power should move to the South.

Ojo, one of the leaders of the group, said: “The essence of this marching walk is to sensitize and encourage the good people of Ondo state for the commencement of the campaign, telling the people to vote for their own son, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu as we all know is not a stranger in this country, and we have to believe in his ambition, he is a father, responsible and a straight forward person who can move this country forward.

“So, we are telling the good people of Akure, Ondo state, to vote for their son, Tinubu, he will take this nation to a greater height.

“The SWAGA is going from ward to ward to campaign for Tinubu because it is our turn in the Southwest and that is why we are appealing to our youths to give Tinubu a trial.”

