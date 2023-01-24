2023: We’ll mobilise 1m votes for Tinubu in Ondo – Group

A Political group, Bola llori Group (BIG) in Ondo town has promised to deliver more than one million votes for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State.

The group who gave this promise in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, while donating a building complex to support Tinubu, said with youths constituting the highest percentage of voters in the state, they are poised to support Tinubu to emerge as the nation’s President.

The leader of the group, Temitope Akintunde said, “With our numerical strength across the state and beyond, we have the capacity to mobilise that volume of votes for the APC candidate,” the group said.

Akintunde said the building will serve as the Secretariat for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign in Ondo and will help in enhancing the organisation and expansion of the activities of the campaign council.

He said strategies had been implemented to deliver Ondo votes to Tinubu massively and advised Nigerians to be convinced of the capacity and ability of Tinubu.

According to him, looking at Tinubu’s records when he served as Lagos state governor for two terms, he is the most qualified to be Nigeria’s next president and we must support him to emerge victorious in the election.

He said “the building will enable the council to attend more effectively with myriads of support groups, associations and volunteers, daily indicating interests in the Tinubu presidential bid.

“The office was acquired in order to serve as engine and situation room for all the group’s intellectual and field operations aimed at ensuring that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate Senator Kashim Shetimma and all other All progressives Congress Candidates in Ondo state win the forthcoming elections in a landslide.

“Ondo state is too strategic, it is the home of democracy in the South West and no doubt, we are going to succeed in this election because everyone is going to work together as one.

“As a group, we are already fine-tuning our election delivery strategies, this commissioning is just the icing on the cake.”





Ilori, the Special Adviser to Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the donation was part of his contribution to ensuring the victory of Tinubu/Shettima and the APC in general.

