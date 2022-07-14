2023: We won’t take Kwankwaso, others for granted ― Lukman, APC NWC member

Immediate past Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum and National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has said the two-term governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, is a force in national politics and would not be taken for granted in next February general elections.

Lukman made the confession on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Checks revealed that certain chieftains of the APC from the North West zone held a crucial meeting at Katsina Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro on Wednesday night in Abuja.

While he declared that the People’s Democratic Party and the NNPP are waiting to catch in on likely errors and division amongst stakeholders in the ruling party, he said the party zonal leadership has continued to pursue genuine reconciliation to ensure a united front among the party faithful.

He said:” We have made it very clear. The difference between APC in 2015 and Kwankwaso in 2023 is that APC was grounded in the minds of people. You can see for yourself but in the case of other parties, including PDP, what they are hoping they are waiting for us to mismanage ourselves on the basis of which they can play up whatever we are not able to achieve. But the reality is that we are not taking anything for granted. We are not dismissing people. We are going to work hard and that is why we consult among ourselves.

Lukman also shed light on the fact-finding efforts of his leadership across North West states chapters.

“We have met virtually most of the important stakeholders in all those states, covering the working state committee of the party, local government chairmen, elected representatives, and the elders in the party.

“And because it’s fact-finding, we are basically listening to them. And across all the states, there are common issues which we have reported we have presented a preliminary report there are two states that are outstanding, Kaduna and Katsina states, we’ll try and cover them almost immediately. The key issue is basically the issue of reconciliation.

In many of these places, aggrieved party members, who unfortunately have lost the primary election, so the recommendations include setting up committees to go around and meet everybody and try to pacify. So that is being done across most of the states.

2023: We won't take Kwankwaso, others for granted ― APC NWC member

The second issue has to do with some of the complaints whereby some of the people who left the party still hold, for instance, federal government appointees. So those things that are a representation that is being made internally within the party, to try and correct that.

There are other issues which of course, are very critical and as you have seen reflected in some of the statements, we have issued, for instance, the issue of insecurity issue of unity among party members. Now and the question of mobilizing for voter registration. Now all this we are doing.

“We had a meeting on June 30. That was the meeting that recommended we have to go around and the idea that we need to begin to work for the victory of the party, but also work for the victory of the party in the zone.

