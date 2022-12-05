2023: We won’t miss Dogara, others ― NNPP

The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said it was not bothered by the decision of certain politicians led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to pitch their tent with the main opposition party in the country, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

National Chairman of the NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali made the declaration on Monday at a news conference in Abuja.

Dogara and his new platform under the aegis of the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF) had adopted the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as their candidate.

The NNPP national chairman said his party was not bothered by the exit of the group led by Dogara from their fold.

He said: “The latest in the efforts to distract our Presidential Candidate is the ‘endorsement’ of a Presidential Candidate by a group calling themselves the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF). As a political party that believes in the democratic right of people to support a candidate of their choice, it is also our right not to be dragged into an undeserving hatchet job.

“As far as NNPP is concerned Northern Leaders Consultative Forum (NLCF) is unknown to us. And there was never a time we had any interface with the group.

“As a matter of fact, some politicians led by former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and former SGF, Babaachir Lawal came to us, sometimes ago under a Christian religion banner, claiming marginalisation by their party, At time nobody ever mentioned any group called Northern Leaders Consultative Forum to us. With the benefit of hindsight, we noticed some elements of insincerity in their activities. It appears, they came to NNPP on a window shopping, desperately searching for a refuge.

“For the Yakubu Dogara and his co-travellers to turn round and accuse our party and our Presidential candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of not laying before Nigerians ‘their action, plan 90 days to elections’ clearly showed that the group was working to predetermined answer.

“Gentlemen of the press, you are all living witnesses when the whole world watched it live the day Sen. Dr. Rabiu on November 13, 2022 unveiled his blueprint, the RMK 2023 Blueprint appropriately captioned, My Pledges to You.

“Is it not ironic and laughable that the same group would again accuse NNPP that has structures of party administrations in all the Wards, Local Governments, States, Zonal and National levels of not being widely representative enough?”

Alkali maintained that the NNPP would remain focused on its manifesto for Nigerians and would not be swayed or tempted to play the ethnic card.

“Let me state here that we are not here to join issues with anybody. It is their choice to return to their old fold and continue with their old way, but it is also the right of Nigerians to choose a way forward and, not a path to darkness, We saw through the shenanigans right from the time they came to us as a Christian religion organisation but all of a sudden transmuted into the NLCF.

“One thing is clear, we at the NNPP will not play religious or ethnic card. The problems of Nigeria today require urgent and serious attention devoid of any sentiments.

“It is on record that our Presidential candidate has attended every gathering either as Town Hall Meetings or Debates that had a National focus to let Nigerians assess his inner qualities as a committed and passionate leader. He does not aspire to be a regional or religious bigot.

“For us in the NNPP, the bedrock of 2023 Presidential election is integrity, capacity, competence and experience. By the grace of God, our Presidential Candidate posseses all these attributes in abundance and he remains the Candidate to beat. This is perhaps precisely why all the sustained but fruitless efforts to undermine his Candidature.

“We thank the media, as we charge you all to interrogate all the Presidential Candidates as we inch closer to the 2023 Presidential election.

“The NNPP would continue to engage patriotic individuals and organisations that share our vision and mission to rescue Nigeria and save democracy in the country. For the avoidance of doubt, our Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party will not in any way be coerced or blackmailed to fulfill somebody’s inordinate ambition to rule Nigeria by all means. ”