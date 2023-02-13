Michael Ovat

The Anambra State chapter of the National Youths Service Corps, (NYSC) has hinted that the scheme would not allow any of the corps members in the state to be deployed into flashpoints and insecurity-prone areas during the 2023 general elections.

NYSC state coordinator, Mrs Blessed Ekene Iruma stated this over the weekend, at NYSC cultural carnival for 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members, held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Unity NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

She said the management of the scheme had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC detailing flashpoints in the state where it would not want the corps members to be deployed without assuring the NYSC of their security and Welfare.

According to her, NYSC does not play with the welfare and security of corps members, noting that she would not want the youngsters to be posted to flashpoints without extracting adequate security assurance from INEC.

“The management of NYSC Anambra State recognises the violent and flashpoints areas and has written to INEC to take cognizance of those areas so that the welfare and security of our corps members will not be endangered during the 2023 elections. We want assurance from INEC on the security of our corps members. Their security is very important to us and that is the major key agenda of the Director General of NYSC. We don’t toy with their welfare and security. We have written a letter to INEC and mentioned those flashpoints where we think corps members’ security would not be guaranteed and we are still waiting for INEC’s reply. In the letter we expect them to tell us how those corps members will be protected and handled in those areas” she stated.

The cultural carnival, she stated that the purpose of the cultural carnival was to appreciate Nigeria’s values and culture.

According to her, the country has a lot of beautiful, enticing foods and attires that can be exported to other parts of the world.

“We have locally made fabrics like aso oke, Adire and the rest to show the world” she stated.

She also stated that the cultural carnival was to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage and to educate the youth on what culture and traditions entail.

“Most of our youth don’t even know their values and culture. We did this to promote our culture so that the youth can know the importance and gains of having them” she said.