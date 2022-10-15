2023: We will mobilise voters in Osun for Atiku’s victory ―​​ PDP Osun youths

Youths under the aegis of “Osun Youth for Atiku” at the weekend pledged to galvanise young people and old, men and women across the state towards delivering massive votes for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

Convener of the group, Pelumi Olajengbesi who made the pledge at a press conference in Osogbo at the inauguration of local government chapters of the group, said the group will work with other PDP stakeholders to deliver Osun for Atiku in the coming election.

According to him, to make the dream a reality, “We have today integrated our local government chapters and 323 coordinators across all the wards of the 30 local government and area councils to mobilise Nigerians, the people of Osun State to use our votes to replace the callous set of leaders in the current ruling party in 2023.

“Essentially, the essence of this press conference is to give a clarion call to the disciples of change across Osun state; there is a need for us to liberate this country from the penumbra of social and political darkness.

“The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in all aspects of governance. The government failed in terms of the economic welfare of the people, security, education and economy.

“There’s a need for us to cement the spirit of nationhood in the Nigerian people. There is a need for Nigerians from the north, south and east to begin to see themselves as an entity as part of the Nigerian project.





“That is why we need a president who can articulate his goals; who can relate properly with the people of Nigeria in the South-East, North-Wes, North-East, South-South, North-Central and South-West.

“We need a president whose neck is well screwed on his shoulder and we have seen that person in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”