2023: We want to gain more support for Tinubu ― Oyo APC Chieftain, ARA

The presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is gaining more support as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oluyole local government of Oyo State as Ayoade Rasheed Adegboyega (ARA) is mobilising support through the Asiwaju Everywhere Project.

In a chat with journalists, ARA, as Adegboyega who works with Meta (formerly Facebook) as a global data privacy consultant, explained that “I have always loved contributing to the development of my immediate surroundings and society at large.

“During my early days in the UK, I was actively involved as a youth leader with Nigeria in the Diaspora Organisation and later Co-found the Nigerian Youth League. I started the Nigerian language centre which was aimed at teaching diaspora kids our local languages.”

He revealed that the Asiwaju Everywhere Project came “as a result of the realization that due to the huge sacrifices Asiwaju has made over the years for democracy to thrive in our land, his vision for the development of the country, his detribalize posture and leadership skills a lot of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora will like to see him as the next president of our great country.

“Many of these well-wishers from across all divides – be it political, religious, ethnic, public or the private sector will also like to support his aspirations and contribute their quota to his campaign.

“The Asiwaju Everywhere Project is to provide a platform for Asiwaju’s well-wishers and supporters who wish to contribute to his campaign the opportunity to do so and be a part of this great movement and the most likely overwhelming electoral success of a lifetime.

“The aim is also to ensure Asiwaju’s campaign posters reach every nook and cranny of Nigeria and to run an all-inclusive, unprecedented political campaign in the history of our country.

“My target audience for this project is anyone who has access to the internet and a printer. Anyone who wants to support the movement and have their name in the history books as a contributor to the success ahead.

In 2015, some supporters of President Buhari trekked from one state to another to show their support.

“For Asiwaju, we are giving his supporters the opportunity to print their own posters and paste it anywhere they like. Even in your bedrooms. The plan is to ensure people think of Asiwaju, dream of Asiwaju, see Asiwaju everywhere and vote for Asiwaju on Election Day.

“The Muslim- Muslim ticket brouhaha is over-flogged political rhetoric used by political elites to further divide us along the religious lines for their selfish interests.

“What has religion got to do with performance? Do we not all believe in one God?

“In my humble opinion, Nigerians should look beyond religion and vote for the team that has the best heads, antecedents and cerebral capacity to lead our country to greater height in economic development and ethnic cohesiveness.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is the best man for the job for so many reasons.

But there are 3 main criteria that I believe Nigerians at this point in our life as a country need in a leader.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: We want to gain more support for Tinubu ― Oyo APC Chieftain, ARA