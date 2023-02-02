A Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), on Thursday said it has never endorsed any of the candidates for the 2023 general elections, declaring that nobody can use the OPC to thwart the elections and also cause crisis before or after the exercise.

OPC Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, against the backdrops of the news making the rounds, alleging that a prominent candidate of one of the political parties had hired the service of the group to kill all Igbo residents in Lagos if he loses out in this month elections.

Oguntimehin asserted that OPC had never endorsed any of the candidates, insisting that the group remained focused on regionalism where each of the regions was allowed to develop at its own pace.

Oguntimehin added that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, was focused on strengthening the security of the South-West region and also promote the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the world.

He stressed further that the group’s position on regionalism still stands, insisting that nobody, no matter how powerful can use the OPC to kill or deny Nigerians from exercising their civic responsibilities.

“This is a critical time in the history of Nigeria however, we are watching events as they unfold. But it is very important to say that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land has gone beyond being used as tools for political gains.

“We are a group of law-abiding citizens. Our position as an organization is to seek regionalism, strengthen the security situation in the south west and also promote the cultural identity of our Yoruba race.

“We want Nigeria to be restructured to regionalism, where each of the region will develop at their own pace.

“We have our figures and data as an organization that spreads across the country, but I want to assure everybody that OPC will continue to protect the interest of Yoruba race without fear or favour and all our activities are strictly tailored towards achieving the best for Yoruba land,” he said.

“OPC will not be used as a cannon fodder for politicians who are desperately ready to upturn the people’s wishes,” he added.

