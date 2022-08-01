2023: We need united APC to deliver Ondo for Tinubu, Adegoroye ― Transport Minister

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has stressed the need for members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to stay strong and united to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next year election.

Adegoroye who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while hosting leaders of a group within APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, maintained that the party must forge a united front to enhance the chances of the party in winning the 2023 general elections in the State.

According to him, for APC to record success in the election, it requires the cooperation of the leaders and members of the party “to strengthen our unity and to focus on building upon our electoral fortunes” saying the success of the APC candidates in the coming general elections will rest on the shoulders of unity of purpose among the leaders and members of the party in the State.

Describing the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a credible and sellable candidate who has contributed immensely to national development, Adegoroye said an overwhelming victory for the party in 2023 is a collective responsibility for all party leaders.

He urged party leaders, especially in Akure South and Akure North LGAs, to forget the divisive issues of the past and come together before the flag off of the campaigns for the general elections.

Appreciating the group leaders for the visit and their overwhelming goodwill messages after his appointment as Minister, Adegoroye assured them that he will be accessible to them and other leaders and members of the party and will strive to carry everyone along.

The Minister, who commended the State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, for being the rallying point of the party in and outside the State, also thanked APC leaders in the State for their efforts in holding the party together.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the group, who is also the State Coordinator, Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, said the visit was necessitated by the need to offer support for the Minister in his new role in government.

Ogunleye, who recalled the invitation extended by the group to Adegoroye in 2020 to play a crucial role in party activities in the State, hailed his appointment as Minister as deserving and rewarding.

Commending the Minister for identifying with APC members and party activities, Ogunleye promised that members of the group will continue to offer support for him to make a success of his position in government.

