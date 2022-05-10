2023: We need leaders with strong political will ― Wike

The Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has said that Nigeria needs a determined and purposeful leader with the strong political will to revive the nation’s economy and end the scourge of insecurity facing Nigeria.

Wike who stated this on Monday while addressing the party’s delegates in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said only a fearless leader can face all the various challenges facing the country to rid the menace of insecurity, killings, kidnappings and banditry attacks across the country.

Wike noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had done more harm than good to the country in the last seven years. saying Nigeria had never been divided in the history of the country

According to him, there has never been good news since 2015 when the ruling party took over the leadership of the country except for killings, kidnappings, and banditry which the APC leaders lacked the capacity to tackle.

He said: “I am here to make myself available to you that I want to run and win the presidential election of this country in 2023. I have the chance of winning the presidential election for the PDP.

“Nigeria needs a fearless leader. Nigeria had never been divided like this as a country. No good news has come from the government of the APC. The only good news is killings here and there. killings everywhere every day.





“Let no one deceive you, for being a businessman does not make you be a good president. I started from the grassroots.”

In his remarks, a former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko said the 2023 election would determine if the country would continue to be one, saying the 2023 election would determine the future of Nigeria”

Also the candidate of the PDP in the 2020 governorship in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede said Wike deserves the support of the Ondo State delegates at the primary, noting that the Rivers State Governor is a friend of the state.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE