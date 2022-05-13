2023: We have no alliance with political parties, politicians — TMC

THE Muslim Congress (TMC) has declared that it has no alliance with political parties or individuals in the pursuit of their agenda, especially with the approach of the 2023 general election.

In a statement signed by its amir (president), Alhaji AbdulWasi’ Bangbala and secretary general, Alhaji Hassan Adesina, TMC said that in spite of having its members in all major political parties, it had nothing to do with the aspirations of such individuals.

The organisation said: “We would like to reiterate the fact that our organisation is like a father to all, with its members in all major political parties. Any member(s) of the TMC seen fraternising with a political party or individual politician(s) in fostering the interest of such are doing so in their own interests and conviction. It has nothing to do with our organisation.

“All those who have maligned or are trying to link the name of the organisation to the political interests of any individuals are, therefore, doing so at the risk of litigation and our lawyers have been appropriately briefed for necessary actions.

“In the light of this development, we are stating clearly that the interest of the organisation is that of Islam, the Muslim Ummah and humanity. We will continue to encourage and guide our members appropriately on the best way to discharge their political and electoral duties in order to seek the pleasure of their Creator, while working to achieve cohesion of the Muslim Ummah.”

TMC also took exception to what it called the gradual slide of the country into constitutional anarchy and lack of respect for the rule of law.





It lamented that Muslim women were being denied their rights to use the hijab, saying “this constitutionally guaranteed right of Muslim women is flagrantly abused and violated with impunity and no one feels concerned about it.”

The organisation, therefore, appealed to all in positions of authority to follow the path of honour by respecting the constitution and “legal frameworks guiding our social interactions, political participation and electoral aspirations of all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and regional affiliations.”

It equally appealed to the political elites to find a way to resolve the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying that it was unfortunate that students and lecturers had been caught in the vortex of a brewing political storm.

It said: “What started as a one-month warning strike has morphed into an indefinite strike while the cavalier attitude of the authorities to the long-drawn-out industrial action by university lecturers makes it further evident that nothing matters to the political actors other than scheming for positioning in the next political dispensation.

“While not unaware of government’s other contending demands amidst lean resources, the failure of the authorities to demonstrate commitment to honouring the agreement reached with ASUU in 2009 will always put the government in bad optics.

“It is disquieting that in the face of the complete shutdown of universities and the attendant crippling of academic activities in tertiary institutions across the country, some of the dramatis personae who are at the centre of the impasse between the Federal Government and ASUU are rather engrossed with political preservation.

“We, therefore, call on public-spirited citizens to rise up and be the voice of reason to prevail on the authorities to finally put to bed this national embarrassment of gargantuan proportion. The authorities must come up with the right policies to devise alternative sources of funding of the universities. This is essential to resolve the perpetual financial crisis and also to attract quality academic and non-academic staff capable of producing quality graduates that can compete with their counterparts around the world.”

The organisation implored Nigerians to fear Allah “as we approach the time of great transition,” praying that “He inspire and guide us with the sense of discernment to choose the best among us as our new set of leaders to pilot the affairs of this great country.”

