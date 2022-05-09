2023: We can make Nigeria great again ― Anyim

Former Senate President and PDP Presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said Nigerians should not lose hope in the current happenings in the country.

He made this known while addressing delegates in Kaduna, on Monday, ahead of the party’s convention.

According to the former senate leader, “we have no other country and what we looking for at a time like this, is a man who will reunite us to be our brother’s keeper – that is the leadership I am offering.

He noted that “today in Nigeria, many people will talk about insecurity, many people will talk and single out the economy but I can tell you that the problems are many and one leading to the other.

“If you ask me, the challenge before us now is to get a leader who knows the problems and how to solve fix the problems.

According to him, “In the last 33 years of my life, I have been around government by the grace of God. I have served as a senator, and I have served as President of the Senate. I became Senate President at the time that the senate was in crisis and when I came, I reunited everybody and the crisis was resolved.





“I want to say that the situation we are in Nigeria today requires a consensus builder like me to bring all shades of opinions together and address everybody’s needs and bring unity back to Nigeria.

“I have no other country than Nigeria. All my children are schooling in Nigeria, none of them is schooling abroad.

It is my duty, commitment, my pledge that if you give me a chance, we will work together to make Nigeria what we want it to be.

“The theme of my campaign is greater Nigeria 2023. We are convinced in my team that Nigeria can be great again.

To make Nigeria great again, I am going to address one area. I have told you that I will revive the economy, and even insecurity will come down.

“I speak as a nation builder, I speak as a nationalist. The foundation of our nation as it is can only be strengthened by a nation builder.

“We are not just in an election season, we are about to recruit a leader, the person who will lead Nigeria out of these problems to growth, security and prosperity.”

